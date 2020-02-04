Juanes Announces 2020 North American 'Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour'

Today Latin rock icon and multiple Grammy award-winning artist Juanes announced his 2020 North American Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour-an up close & immersive journey through all the greatest hits of his past, combined with the future looking guitar interpretations of Latin America's most beloved rhythms found on his new album - for which the tour is named. Produced by Live Nation, the extensive 40+ date North American trek will kick off April 14th in Indianapolis, IN and make stops in New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Chicago and more, before wrapping October 25th in Temecula, CA.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com. Additional information can also be found on https://www.juanes.net/tour/. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4th at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A multiple Grammy and all-time leading solo Latin Grammy winner (with 23), Colombian superstar JUANES is Latin Rock's leading global ambassador. Juanes has sold millions of albums around world, while notching 12 #1 singles and continually opening doors for the global growth of contemporary Spanish language music. Juanes is the only artist holding TWO of Billboard's"Top-5 Latin Pop Songs of All-Time" - while Rolling Stone praised his 2017 groundbreaking "Mis Planes Son Amarte" with a rare 5-star review - declaring: "on the stunner of a visual album he cares about creating timeless songs [with] meticulous craftsmanship in every note."

With his most recent "Más Futuro Que Pasado" album (2019), Juanes has provided his most immersive and forward looking fusions yet of traditional and contemporary guitar, to create a 21st century take on Cumbia, Guasca, Vallenato and more folkloric styles. The end of 2019 saw continued high critical praise for the new album: "a hooky, rhythm-heavy study in why Juanes remains a prime mover in Latin popular music. ...a soulful celebration of the Latin folk tradition" - while Juanes was also honored as "The 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year" recognizing his "creative artistry, unprecedented humanitarian efforts, support for rising artists, and philanthropic contributions to the world"

JUANES 2020 NORTH AMERICAN MAS FUTURO QUE PASADO TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE 4/14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre 4/16 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom 4/17 Providence, RI The Strand Ballroom & Theatre* 4/18 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor 4/21 Boston, MA House of Blues 4/23 Montreal, QC MTELUS 4/24 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall 4/25 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre 4/27 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore 4/28 Omaha, NE Ralston Arena 4/29 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland* 5/1 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 5/3 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live* 5/5 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium 5/7 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium 5/9 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre 5/10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore 9/23 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion 9/25 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center 9/26 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre 9/27 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory 9/29 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre 10/1 Midland, TX La Hacienda Event Center* 10/2 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre 10/3 Tucson, AZ Ava Amphitheater* 10/5 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre 10/6 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater* 10/8 Spokane, WA Marlin Woodson Theater at The Fox 10/9 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House 10/10 Kennewick, WA Toyota Arena 10/11 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre* 10/15 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre 10/16 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/17 Primm, NV Star of the Desert Arena 10/18 San Francisco, CA SF Masonic Auditorium 10/22 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre 10/23 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino Resort* 10/24 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino Resort* 10/25 Temecula, CA Pechanga Theater

*not a Live Nation date





Related Articles View More Music Stories