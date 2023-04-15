Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Juan Luis Guerra Concert At Madison Square Garden Rescheduled Due To New York Knicks Playoffs

All tickets purchased for the Friday, April 28 concert will be honored on Thursday, April 27 and will not need to be exchanged.

Apr. 15, 2023  
Juan Luis Guerra Concert At Madison Square Garden Rescheduled Due To New York Knicks Playoffs

Due to a potential New York Knicks Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden, Juan Luis Guerra's concert scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023 has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023.

All tickets purchased for the Friday, April 28 concert will be honored on Thursday, April 27 and will not need to be exchanged. For more information, please visit www.msg.com.

MSG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment.

The Company's portfolio of iconic venues includes: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. With flexible seating capacities and configurations from 2,800 to 21,000, our diverse collection of venues enables us to showcase a variety of acts and events. In addition, MSG Entertainment is building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has also announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals.

MSG Entertainment produces, presents or hosts a variety of live entertainment and sports experiences in our venues. Madison Square Garden serves as home to the New York Knicks and New York Rangers professional sports franchises. In addition, MSG Entertainment's venues showcase a broad array of compelling concerts, family shows and special events, as well as a diverse mix of sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts and esports.

MSG Entertainment also features the Radio City Rockettes, the legendary New York dance company that serves as the star of our Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years.

MSG Entertainment's other properties include Tao Group Hospitality, with popular dining and nightlife brands that include: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

In addition, the Company has two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, along with a companion streaming app, MSG GO - which deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Serving the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, the networks feature exclusive live local games of five professional sports franchises - including the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.




Ozark Mountain Daredevils Kick Off 51st Year With New Version Of Iconic Hit, Jackie Blue Photo
Ozark Mountain Daredevils Kick Off 51st Year With New Version Of Iconic Hit, 'Jackie Blue'
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils mark their 51st year by bringing their past, present and future together into “Jackie Blue 2,” a newly-recorded version of their iconic song. Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Jackie Blue 2” updates the 1975 hit with the vocals of Molly Healey, who has been performing the fiddle, cello and backing vocals with the Daredevils since 2012.
Vancouver Singer Mathew V Makes Vocal Jazz Debut With New Album Anything Goes Out Today Photo
Vancouver Singer Mathew V Makes Vocal Jazz Debut With New Album 'Anything Goes' Out Today
Vancouver singer Mathew V seeks to reframe the assumed heteronormative narratives of the Great American Songbook on his new album,” writes JAZZIZ. His latest album Anything Goes out now on 604 Records finds him drawing out queer perspectives from timeless songs by the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Henry Mancini, and also includes an original composition “My Boy” inspired by Marilyn Monroe. 
Roe Kapara Releases Debut EP I Hope Hell Isnt Real Photo
Roe Kapara Releases Debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real'
Today, St. Louis born, Los Angeles based musician, Roe Kapara shares his debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real' out now via Epitaph Records. Following his first successful string of shows spanning Chicago, NYC and Los Angeles, he's been able to bring the project alive to adoring fans across the country. In the past year Roe has seen his fanbase grow to over 273K followers, 5.1M likes and 32.1M views on TikTok - in part due to his endearingly unpretentious personality, but also with his irresistibly modern swirl of alternative indie, psych and dream pop.
Breaking Artist Gabby Durden Releases Single And Music Video For Vulnerable Debut Project Photo
Breaking Artist Gabby Durden Releases Single And Music Video For Vulnerable Debut Project 'ribcage (awakening)'
Rising emo-rap sensation Gabby Durden releases her debut single, 'ribcage (awakening),' along with its accompanying music video.

More Hot Stories For You


Ozark Mountain Daredevils Kick Off 51st Year With New Version Of Iconic Hit, 'Jackie Blue'Ozark Mountain Daredevils Kick Off 51st Year With New Version Of Iconic Hit, 'Jackie Blue'
April 14, 2023

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils mark their 51st year by bringing their past, present and future together into “Jackie Blue 2,” a newly-recorded version of their iconic song. Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Jackie Blue 2” updates the 1975 hit with the vocals of Molly Healey, who has been performing the fiddle, cello and backing vocals with the Daredevils since 2012.
Vancouver Singer Mathew V Makes Vocal Jazz Debut With New Album 'Anything Goes' Out TodayVancouver Singer Mathew V Makes Vocal Jazz Debut With New Album 'Anything Goes' Out Today
April 14, 2023

Vancouver singer Mathew V seeks to reframe the assumed heteronormative narratives of the Great American Songbook on his new album,” writes JAZZIZ. His latest album Anything Goes out now on 604 Records finds him drawing out queer perspectives from timeless songs by the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Henry Mancini, and also includes an original composition “My Boy” inspired by Marilyn Monroe. 
Roe Kapara Releases Debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real'Roe Kapara Releases Debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real'
April 14, 2023

Today, St. Louis born, Los Angeles based musician, Roe Kapara shares his debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real' out now via Epitaph Records. Following his first successful string of shows spanning Chicago, NYC and Los Angeles, he's been able to bring the project alive to adoring fans across the country. In the past year Roe has seen his fanbase grow to over 273K followers, 5.1M likes and 32.1M views on TikTok - in part due to his endearingly unpretentious personality, but also with his irresistibly modern swirl of alternative indie, psych and dream pop.
Breaking Artist Gabby Durden Releases Single And Music Video For Vulnerable Debut Project 'ribcage (awakening)'Breaking Artist Gabby Durden Releases Single And Music Video For Vulnerable Debut Project 'ribcage (awakening)'
April 14, 2023

Rising emo-rap sensation Gabby Durden releases her debut single, 'ribcage (awakening),' along with its accompanying music video.
Vanity Mirror to Release Debut LP PUFF With Advance Video-Single 'Dandelion Wish'Vanity Mirror to Release Debut LP PUFF With Advance Video-Single 'Dandelion Wish'
April 14, 2023

Vanity Mirror, dreamy lo-fi bedroom pop via Toronto and Los Angeles, have just announced their highly anticipated debut LP PUFF (due out Spring 2023 on We Are Busy Bodies) with an advance single and video for the song Dandelion Wish.
share