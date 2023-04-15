Juan Luis Guerra Concert At Madison Square Garden Rescheduled Due To New York Knicks Playoffs

Due to a potential New York Knicks Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden, Juan Luis Guerra's concert scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023 has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023.



All tickets purchased for the Friday, April 28 concert will be honored on Thursday, April 27 and will not need to be exchanged. For more information, please visit www.msg.com.

MSG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment.

The Company's portfolio of iconic venues includes: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. With flexible seating capacities and configurations from 2,800 to 21,000, our diverse collection of venues enables us to showcase a variety of acts and events. In addition, MSG Entertainment is building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has also announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals.

MSG Entertainment produces, presents or hosts a variety of live entertainment and sports experiences in our venues. Madison Square Garden serves as home to the New York Knicks and New York Rangers professional sports franchises. In addition, MSG Entertainment's venues showcase a broad array of compelling concerts, family shows and special events, as well as a diverse mix of sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts and esports.

MSG Entertainment also features the Radio City Rockettes, the legendary New York dance company that serves as the star of our Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years.

MSG Entertainment's other properties include Tao Group Hospitality, with popular dining and nightlife brands that include: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

In addition, the Company has two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, along with a companion streaming app, MSG GO - which deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Serving the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, the networks feature exclusive live local games of five professional sports franchises - including the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.