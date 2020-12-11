Joyce Wrice Drops 'So So Sick' Video (feat. Smino)

Gearing up for the release of her much anticipated debut album due out early next year, fast rising Southern California-based R&B singer and songwriter, Joyce Wrice, has unveiled the official video for the LP's fiery lead single "So So Sick" available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Watch the video below!

The video was directed by Yavez Anthonio and features a special cameo appearance by none other than Smino -- for the track co-written by Wrice alongside Daniel Church and produced by the Grammy Award-nominated D'Mile (H.E.R., Victoria Monet, Lucky Daye). "So So Sick" follows Wrice's critically acclaimed 2020 single "That's On You" in addition to her feature on Westside Gunn's "French Toast" featuring Wale.

On her new video, Joyce shares, "I really loved the creative process behind this music video. I got to work with Yavez Anthonio who is a director from Amsterdam with really great taste. He shoots specifically on film only. He really helped bring color and feeling to the video."

Wrice continues, "This was also my first time working with a creative director, Ashley Bone, and she helped me build out the story and get me in the mode to act, as you'll see when you watch. A lot of the scenarios in this video are based on actual experiences that have happened to people that I know so it's a really special video for me. I grew up dancing, which is something a lot of people don't know about me. I'm so excited I get to showcase that as well! I feel like a lot of people can and will relate and I hope they find some comical relief in it too! Overall, even though the lyrics say one thing, the video is really colorful and feel good."