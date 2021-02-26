Joy Oladokun's New Song 'jordan' Debuts Today

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun's new song,

"jordan," is debuting today. Listen/share below.

Of the song, Oladokun shares, "I wrote 'jordan' the day I decided to come out. I had spent a lot of time in self isolation dreaming of what it meant to be fully known. Letting myself imagine and eventually build a life where I could be loved and happy was my first step into the journey of being fully seen."

The release, which comes from her forthcoming new album, in defense of my own happiness, vol. 2, continues a breakout year for Oladokun, who, last week, performed on NBC's "TODAY" and was highlighted as part of HULU's "Your Attention Please: The Concert" alongside 24kGoldn, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee. She also made her late-night television debut earlier this month on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"-a performance Rolling Stone hailed as "stunning." Additionally, Oladokun was recently named a member of the inaugural #YouTubeBlack VoicesClass of 2021 as well as an NPR Music/Slingshot's 2021 Artists to Watch, a Billboard LGBTQ Artist of the Month,Spotify's RADAR US: Artists to Watch 2021, Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2021 and Vogue's #1 New LGBTQ Artists To Listen to Now.

These accolades build on last year's in defense of my own happiness, vol. 1, which Billboard named one of the "10 Best LGBTQ Albums of 2020" declaring, "shows the artist at her very best-baring her soul through emotionally resonant songwriting while simultaneously commenting on the state of our world," while Vogue praised, "already been compared to Adele, Tracy Chapman, and Stevie Nicks, thanks to the rawness that runs through her mesmerizing hybrid of Americana, folk, and pop." Additionally, vol 1.'s "breathe again" recently received a key placement on NBC's "This Is Us" propelling the track to reach #3 on Shazam's U.S. Top 200 while also charting globally.

Moreover, Oladokun's new collaboration with Jensen McRae, "wish you the best," was released last month to immense critical praise-Rolling Stone calls it, "an exercise in radical forgiveness," while Vogue named it one of "12 new songs to help you beat the winter blues" asserting, "Joy Oladokun is a rare talent who manages to dissect Christianity, queerness, race and mental wellness with a delicate yet determined touch."

Born in Arizona and now living in Nashville, Oladokun is set on forging her own path and sharing the unique perspective she's gained from living in today's world as a black, queer folk artist and first-generation child of Nigerian immigrants. Her musical exploration began at age ten when she was inspired to learn guitar after seeing a video of Tracy Chapman-the first time she'd ever seen a black woman playing the instrument. In the years since, she has garnered a devoted fanbase and has had her music featured on several popular television shows including ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," Showtime's "The L Word" and MTV's "Catfish."

