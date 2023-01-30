Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct Support

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, February 1 at 9:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, February 3 at 9:00am local time.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will join John Mayer's first-ever solo acoustic arena tour this spring serving as direct support at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Chicago's United Center, St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center and Denver's Ball Arena among others.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, February 1 at 9:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, February 3 at 9:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com.

Known for her powerful live performances, Oladokun will also join Noah Kahan for several dates this summer including sold-out shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Philadelphia's Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming dates add to a landmark year for Oladokun, who is currently preparing the highly anticipated follow up to her widely celebrated major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records). Since the release, Oladokun has unveiled a handful of new singles including "Sweet Symphony," her instant-classic duet with Chris Stapleton that Billboard calls "essential listening."

Additionally, Oladokun performed at the White House this past fall as part of the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony and has also been featured on "CBS Saturday Morning," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "TODAY," PBS' "Austin City Limits and NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series. Her music was also included in Loudmouth, the recent Al Sharpton documentary, CBS' "CSI: Vegas," NBC's "This Is Us," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," ABC's "Station 19" and HBO's "And Just Like That" among others.

Widely respected by her peers, Oladokun has collaborated with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Lucie Silvas and Noah Kahan and has joined Morris, Isbell, My Morning Jacket, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road. She's also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout, Ohana Festival and Newport Folk Festival.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, February 3 at 9:00am local time

March 24-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena*

March 25-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

March 27-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena*

March 29-St. Louis, MO-Enterprise Center*

March 31-Chicago, IL-United Center*

April 1-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center*

April 3-Denver, CO-Ball Arena*

April 24-Brighton, UK-Brighton Dome Concert Hall+

April 25-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy Bristol+

April 26-London, UK-Eventim Apollo+

May 26-Lewiston, NY-Artpark^ (SOLD OUT)

May 27-Boston, MA-Boston Calling

May 30-Albany, NY-Palace Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 1-Montreal, QC-MTELUS^ (SOLD OUT)

June 2-Montreal, QC-MTELUS^ (SOLD OUT)

June 7-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall^ (SOLD OUT)

June 9-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion^ (SOLD OUT)

June 10-Philadelphia, PA-Mann Center for the Performing Arts^ (SOLD OUT)

June 11-Charlottesville, VA-Ting Pavilion^ (SOLD OUT)

June 13-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 14-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater^ (SOLD OUT)

June 20-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit^ (SOLD OUT)

June 22-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica^ (SOLD OUT)

June 23-Cincinnati, OH- Cincinnati, OH-ICON Music Festival Stage^ (SOLD OUT)

July 29-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park^ (SOLD OUT)

July 30-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park^ (SOLD OUT)

August 5-St. Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 8-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)

August 9-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)

August 15-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park^ (SOLD OUT)

August 16-Vancouver, BC-UBC Thunderbird Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

August 18-Spokane, WA-Pavilion at Riverfront^ (SOLD OUT)

August 19-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater^ (SOLD OUT)

*supporting John Mayer
+supporting The Teskey Brothers
^supporting Noah Kahan

photo credit: Lexander Bryant



