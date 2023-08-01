Joy Oladokun Extends 'Living Proof' Headline Tour

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will continue her extensive “Living Proof” headline tour through November with newly confirmed shows at Dallas’ Kessler Theater, Austin’s Scoot Inn, Los Angeles’ The Belasco, Seattle’s The Showbox, Portland’s McMenamins Crystal Ballroom and San Francisco’s The Fillmore among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, August 2 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, August 4 at 10:00am local time. Pre-sale sign up and ticket details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Oladokun, whose new album, Proof of Life, was released earlier this spring to overwhelming acclaim via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records (stream/purchase here). In celebration of the record, Oladokun recently performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and spoke with The New York Times, who proclaims, “the singer-songwriter with Springsteen aspirations wants to make music for everyone.

Her new album, Proof of Life, pushes her one step closer,” and continues, “her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras.”

With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks—including collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy and Maxo Kream—Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences in a way only she can.

Proof of Life adds to a series of breakout years for Oladokun, a proud queer Black person and daughter of Nigerian immigrants. Her breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness, landed on numerous “Best of 2021” lists including at Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene, The Bitter Southerner and NPR Music, who praised, “She has a remarkable ability to distill how forces at work in the world…she can make even social and political protest feel like an intimate, warmly human act.”

Moreover, Oladokun recently performed at the White House as part of the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony and has also performed on “CBS Saturday Morning,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “TODAY,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits and NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series.

Oladokun’s music has also been included in Loudmouth, the recent Al Sharpton documentary, CBS’ “CSI: Vegas,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC’s “Station 19,” NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and HBO’s “And Just Like That” among many others.

Widely respected by her peers, Oladokun has collaborated with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Lucie Silvas and Noah Kahan and has joined Morris, Isbell, My Morning Jacket, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road. She’s also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout, Ohana Festival and Newport Folk Festival.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 4 at 10:00am local time

August 2—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

August 3—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza

August 4—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*

August 5—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 8—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 13—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Festival

August 15—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Vancouver, BC—UBC Thunderbird Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 4—Nashville, TN—AB Block Party

September 8—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)^

September 10—Denver, CO—Summit Music Hall+

September 12—Kansas City, MO—The Truman+

September 13—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall+

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

September 15—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 17—Atlanta, GA—Music Midtown

September 19—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel+

September 20—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle+

September 22—Charlotte, NC—The Underground+

September 23—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater+

September 24—Washington, DC—The Howard+

September 26—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall#

September 27—Detroit, MI—El Club#

September 28—Toronto, ON—The Phoenix#

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Music Festival

October 1—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer#

October 2—New York, NY—Irving Plaza# (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Boston, MA—Roadrunner#

October 5—Portland, ME—State Theatre#

November 4—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

November 5—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

November 7—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf

November 9—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

November 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Belasco

November 11—Healdsburg, CA—Little Saint

November 14—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

November 15—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

November 16—Eugene, OR—WOW Hall

November 18—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall

November 19—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

*co-headline with The Teskey Brothers

‡supporting Noah Kahan

+with special guest Becca Mancari

#with special guest Jensen McRae

^supporting Brandi Carlile

