Joy Oladokun Confirms 'Living Proof' Headline Tour

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will embark on her extensive "Living Proof" headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at New York's Irving Plaza, Denver's Summit Music Hall, St. Louis' Delmar Hall, Asheville's The Orange Peel, Charlotte's The Underground, Washington DC's The Howard, Philadelphia's Union Transfer and Boston's Roadrunner among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time. Oladokun has also partnered with PLUS1, so that $1 per ticket sold will go towards supporting gun violence prevention initiatives. Pre-sale sign up and ticket details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour.

The fall dates further celebrate Oladokun's highly anticipated new album, Proof of Life, which will be released next Friday, April 28 via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records (pre-order here).

Already receiving critical attention, Oladokun recently spoke with The New York Times, who praises, "the singer-songwriter with Springsteen aspirations wants to make music for everyone. Her new album, Proof of Life, pushes her one step closer," and continues, "her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras."

With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life's most complex experiences in a way only she can.

Ahead of the release, Oladokun has unveiled album tracks "We're All Gonna Die" feat. Noah Kahan, "Changes," "Keeping The Light On" and the instant-classic duet, "Sweet Symphony" feat. Chris Stapleton. The record also features collaborations with Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy and Maxo Kream, while a special deluxe edition of the album will also be available on CD and vinyl April 28 featuring three additional tracks: "Purple Haze," "Spotlight" and "Flowers."

"This album is evidence of how I live," Oladokun shares. "I hope these are helpful anthems. I started making music because I wasn't hearing from the 'everyday human being' on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal and needs a little musical boost to get through the day. I'm average. I do this job because I love what I do. I put so much care, craft, and intention into it. I'm making music to live to."

Further adding to her breakout career, Oladokun's song, "i see america," was selected as a finalist for the Recording Academy's new Special Merit Award, Best Song for Social Change, an accolade honoring music that addresses currentsocial issues while inspiring positive global impact. Additionally, Oladokun is featured as part of GAP's new campaign for their limited-edition line, GAP x The Brooklyn Circus, created in partnership with Brooklyn Circus founder and creative director, Ouigi Theodore, to celebrate the spirit of individuality and culture.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time

April 24-Brighton, UK-Brighton Dome Concert Hall* (SOLD OUT)

April 25-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy Bristol* (SOLD OUT)

April 26-London, UK-Eventim Apollo* (SOLD OUT)

April 27-London, UK-St. Pancras Old Church (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl†

May 26-Lewiston, NY-Artpark‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 27-Boston, MA-Boston Calling

May 30-Albany, NY-Palace Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 1-Montreal, QC-MTELUS‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2-Montreal, QC-MTELUS‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 7-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 9-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 10-Philadelphia, PA-Mann Center for the Performing Arts‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 11-Charlottesville, VA-Ting Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 13-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 20-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 22-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 23-Cincinnati, OH- Cincinnati, OH-ICON Music Festival Stage‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 11-Montreux, Switzerland-Montreux Jazz Festival

July 29-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 30-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 3-6-Chicago, IL-Lollapalooza

August 4-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre+

August 5-St. Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 8-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 12-13-San Francisco, CA-Outside Lands Festival

August 15-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 16-Vancouver, BC-UBC Thunderbird Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 18-Spokane, WA-Pavilion at Riverfront‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 19-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 10-Denver, CO-Summit Music Hall^

September 12-Kansas City, MO-The Truman^

September 13-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall^

September 15-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 19-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel^

September 20-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle^

September 22-Charlotte, NC-The Underground^

September 23-Charlottesville, VA-Jefferson Theater^

September 24-Washington, DC -The Howard^

September 26-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall#

September 27-Detroit, MI-El Club#

September 28-Toronto, ON-The Phoenix#

September 30-Bridgeport, CT-Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer#

October 2-New York, NY-Irving Plaza#

October 4-Boston, MA-Roadrunner#

October 5-Portland, ME-State Theatre#

*supporting The Teskey Brothers

†with special guests FANCY and Mon Rovîa

‡supporting Noah Kahan

+co-headline with The Teskey Brothers

^with special guest Becca Mancari

#with special guest Jensen McRae