Joy (Anonymous) Releases New Album 'Cult Classics'

UK dancefloor icons in the making Joy (Anonymous) have released their new album Cult Classics via Astralwerks.

Cult Classics is a vital collection that pushes the group into bold new territories: a seamless fusion of house, disco, soul, and beautiful songwriting. The album was preceded by singles “JOY (Head To The Sky)”, “JOY (404)”, “JOY (In Me All The Time)” and JOY (I Did You Wrong).” The group will be performing a very special album launch show tonight at Below Stone Nest in London.

Cult Classics is a bold release, a record that underlines how far Joy (Anonymous) have come from their beginnings during the pandemic, when they began hosting their legendary pop-up parties, to touring the world, collaborating with some of the biggest names in dance music and going back to back with Skrillex, Romy and Mike Skinner.

Cult Classics follows the beat of a night out, from frenetic, sweaty movement to the gentler winding down as the dawn breaks. At times it is euphoric, celebratory and pure, whirling fun, at others it seeks the joy in the darker emotions that life throws our way.

Speaking on the record, Joy (Anonymous) say, “Cult Classics is the soundtrack of Joy Anonymous meetings over the past two years. It began in Imogen Heap's house in Romford. where we spent two weeks working with various friends and new collaborators to form the skeletons of what was to become the album you hear today. Then we took these sounds on tour and tested them out in meetings around the world, honing and developing the sound on the move. Joy Anonymous is a movement where people feel included and feel safe to share expression and emotion. We have tried to capture that in the sound, process, and delivery of this album.”

The group are currently on tour supporting The Streets across the UK, before flying out to Australia and New Zealand for a headline tour and then closing out the year with dates in the US. Joy's U.S. headline tour includes performances at The Roxy in Los Angeles and Knockdown Centre in New York. See below for full routing and purchase tickets HERE.

Joy (Anonymous) Tour Dates

North American headline tour dates in bold

03 November - Below Stone Nest - London, UK

04 November - O2 Academy - Leeds, UK (supporting The Streets)

09 November - Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall - Liverpool, UK (supporting The Streets)

10 November - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK (supporting The Streets)

11 November - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK (supporting The Streets)

16 November - Alexandra Palace - London, UK (supporting The Streets)

19 November - Strawberry Fields Festival - Tocumwal, AU

21 November - Corner Hotel - Melbourne, AU

22 November - Oxford Art Factory - Sydney, AU

24 November - San Fran - Wellington, NZ

25 November - Studio - Auckland, NZ

30 November - The Independent - San Francisco, USA

01 December - Larimer Lounge - Denver, USA

02 December - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, USA

07 December - Neumos - Seattle, USA

08 December - Village Studios - Vancouver, Canada

09 December - The Get Down - Portland, USA

14 December - Velvet Underground - Toronto, Canada

15 December - Knockdown Centre - New York City, USA

16 December - Chop Shop - Chicago, US

Photo Credit: Dan Sullivan