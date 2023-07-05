Joy Anonymous Release Ecstatic New Track 'Head to the Sky'

Joy Anonymous, the London dance music group ascending to new heights, have released their new track “Head To The Sky,” a beautifully crafted summer smash that is emblematic of the collective euphoria of a Joy Anonymous live set. The track was premiered by Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record, following a triumphant Glastonbury weekend for the group.

“Head To The Sky” is an encapsulation of the power of Joy Anonymous: hard hitting house rhythms, an irascible, gospel-indebted hook running through the track and a sense that they are only continuing to rise with each new release.

The track has been turning heads across the globe, none more so than at their May sold-out show at London’s EartH venue, where the group invited the audience into their world, unleashing the track to a packed crowd while performing in the round.

Joy Anonymous have had a stellar 2023, selling out shows around the world, releasing incredible new songs, including “404”, collaborating and performing with some of the hottest names in dance music (Fred Again… Jyoty, Skrillex, The Blessed Madonna, Four Tet) as well as being named as one of BBC Radio 1’s Future Dance Stars.

Now, with “Head To The Sky,” the group are destined to carry on that momentum into summer and continue to spread their message throughout the world. They are still set to perform at Boomtown, Boardmasters and as part of Four Tet’s all dayer at Finsbury Park. The pair will be coming to the U.S. in September to perform at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for more!

Joy Anonymous – Upcoming Tour Dates

August 12 - Four Tet All Dayer - Finsbury Park, London

August 26 - Connect Music Festival - Edinburgh, Scotland

September 22 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, United States

Photo Credit: Ben Dornan Wilson