Joy Anonymous Release Ecstatic New Track 'Head to the Sky'

The track has been turning heads across the globe, none more so than at their May sold-out show at London’s EartH venue.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Joy Anonymous Release Ecstatic New Track 'Head to the Sky'

Joy Anonymous, the London dance music group ascending to new heights, have released their new track “Head To The Sky,” a beautifully crafted summer smash that is emblematic of the collective euphoria of a Joy Anonymous live set. The track was premiered by Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record, following a triumphant Glastonbury weekend for the group.

“Head To The Sky” is an encapsulation of the power of Joy Anonymous: hard hitting house rhythms, an irascible, gospel-indebted hook running through the track and a sense that they are only continuing to rise with each new release.

The track has been turning heads across the globe, none more so than at their May sold-out show at London’s EartH venue, where the group invited the audience into their world, unleashing the track to a packed crowd while performing in the round.

Joy Anonymous have had a stellar 2023, selling out shows around the world, releasing incredible new songs, including “404”, collaborating and performing with some of the hottest names in dance music (Fred Again… Jyoty, Skrillex, The Blessed Madonna, Four Tet) as well as being named as one of BBC Radio 1’s Future Dance Stars.

Now, with “Head To The Sky,” the group are destined to carry on that momentum into summer and continue to spread their message throughout the world. They are still set to perform at Boomtown, Boardmasters and as part of Four Tet’s all dayer at Finsbury Park. The pair will be coming to the U.S. in September to perform at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for more! 

Joy Anonymous – Upcoming Tour Dates

August 12 - Four Tet All Dayer - Finsbury Park, London

August 26 - Connect Music Festival - Edinburgh, Scotland

September 22 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, United States

Photo Credit: Ben Dornan Wilson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP Poppa Zesque Photo
Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP 'Poppa Zesque'

Poppa Zesque follows a temperature-raising run of singles for Phantasy Sound, beginning with sophisticated club filth of ‘According To Jacqueline’, through to the sleeper house hit ‘Do You Want To Take Me Home?”, and most recently, ‘You’, remixed by Phantasy’s own Erol Alkan and immediately championed by LSDXOXO.

2
Mile 0 Fest Key West Shares 2024 Artist Lineup Photo
Mile 0 Fest Key West Shares 2024 Artist Lineup

Brought to you by The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, next year’s festival includes fan favorite headliners and artists-to-watch such as Randy Rogers Band, Morgan Wade, Shane Smith & the Saints, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott Band, Tanner Usrey, Kaitlin Butts, Red Clay Strays and William Beckmann with more lineup announcements to come.

3
Teddy Swims Will Be Joined by Mia Wray & LouAna on Upcoming Tour Photo
Teddy Swims Will Be Joined by Mia Wray & Lou'Ana on Upcoming Tour

The genre-blurring star makes his highly anticipated live return to Australia next month, with final tickets on sale now for five huge headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne. If last year’s sold-out performances were anything to go by, these shows are not to be missed!

4
Holly Macve Unveils Haunting New Single Beauty Queen Photo
Holly Macve Unveils Haunting New Single 'Beauty Queen'

Macve co-produced “Beauty Queen” with producer Zach Dawes, most well known for his continuous work with Lana Del Rey but also boasts credits with Sharon Van Etten, Brian Wilson, The Arctic Monkeys and more. Holly Macve was selected by Lana Del Rey to play this week at London’s BST Hyde Park 2023 Festival.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL