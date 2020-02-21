Josie Dunne Announces 'Time Machine Tour'

Atlantic recording artist Josie Dunne has announced a headline tour in celebration of her upcoming LATE TEENS/EARLY TWENTIES EP. The "Time Machine Tour" gets underway April 16th at Indianapolis, IN's Lo-Fi Lounge and travels into early June. Singer-songwriter Willie Shaw joins the tour as support from Nashville, TN onward. For complete details and ticket information, please see www.josiedunne.com.

The "Time Machine Tour" heralds Dunne's new EP, LATE TEENS/EARLY TWENTIES, due to arrive everywhere in April. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter - who has earned applause for a recent string of festival appearances and support runs alongside such artists as Ben Rector, Andy Grammer, and Julia Michaels - will further introduce fans to the songs of LATE TEENS/EARLY TWENTIES with a performance at Louisville, KY's Forecastle Festival (July 17th-19th).

Today's tour announcement follows the recent release of Dunne's upbeat new single, "Back To It," available now for streaming and download HERE. The track is joined by a playful companion video, streaming now via YouTube.

Along with "Back To It," LATE TEENS/EARLY TWENTIES will also feature a number of previously release tracks - including "Ooh La La," "Mute," "Same," and "Stay The Way I Left You (Feat. Dahl)" - all of which are available now for streaming and download.

"Stay The Way I Left You (Feat. Dahl)" arrived alongside a delightful video, streaming now via YouTube, as did "Ooh La La," streaming now. "The warm, summery colors and excessive dancing may seem cheery on the surface, but don't let it fool you," wrote Billboard in its exclusive "Ooh La La" video premiere, "With Dunne's quirky humor, it's a charming display of the singer's charisma and her ability to move on."

"Mute" arrived with its own video. The track was hailed as "a quirky make-out anthem" in its exclusive Atwood Magazine video premiere, "a passionate and fun embrace of intimacy full of love, lust, and Dunne's charismatic nerdy charm...A groovy, feel-good pop song with jamming vibes and infectious melodies, 'Mute' is a sweet n' savory PG outpouring of desire - leaving much to the imagination, Dunne captures the urgency of lust while toying with candid wordplay and clever poetry."

"Same" is accompanied by an official video streaming following its exclusive premiere via Refinery 29, which wrote, ""Same" plays with love song conventions while also infusing some fun into the "wish I could tell you how I feel" sentiment that so many musicians have tackled before... Dunne's new music video for the track will bring you back to the days of not quite knowing how to spell out your deepest feelings to your crush."

JOSIE DUNNE

ON TOUR 2020

APRIL

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lo-Fi Lounge

17 - Naperville, IL - Naperville North Central College Pfeiffer Hall

18 - Ames, IA - The Maintenance Shop

MAY

27 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East *

28 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 *

30 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House *

JUNE

1 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge *

2 - Boston, MA - Great Scott *

4 - Detroit, MI - Pike Room *

5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

JULY

17-19 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival †

* w/Special Guest Willie Shaw

† Festival Appearance

www.josiedunne.com





