Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'

The song will be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'

Composer/Actor Joshua Turchin announces the release of a demo of "Captain's Code," a new song from new musical, "Ghost Ship: A New Musical". The song will be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. With nearly 1 million streams of clips of the song across social media in recent weeks, interest in the new musical continues to grow.

"Ghost Ship: A New Musical" is currently in development with plans for a private developmental reading presentation late summer. The story explores the downfall of a democracy through the lens of a pirate crew on the verge of extinction. Captain's Code is the second demo to be released from "Ghost Ship: A New Musical". The first, "Ballad of the Seas", is available on all streaming music platforms. "Captain's Code" joins "Ballad of the Seas" with this new release.

Turchin said, "Social media has really allowed me to connect with fans and help guide the development of this musical. I absolutely love sea shanties, and Captain's Code is a fun, villainous sea shanty that helps to establish some ground rules within the democracy of the pirate ship in the musical." Turchin continues to document the process of the show's development on weekly Instagram lives and story posts (https://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin/).

Turchin began writing at a young age, with his first musical, "The Perfect Fit" (book, music, and lyrics by Turchin), premiering at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC. The show, written when Joshua was just 12 years old, won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble and featured a cast of performers from Broadway, TV, and film.

In 2020, Broadway Records released an EP of the music from "The Perfect Fit" which stars Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels, Joshua Turchin, and other performers from Broadway and TV. In 2020, "The Perfect Fit" was live-streamed from New World Stages with a cast of Broadway performers. In addition to "The Perfect Fit", Turchin's work on "Avatar: The Last Musical (a Parody)" and "Luca, a Musical Parody", have amassed millions of streams online.

"I am so grateful that audiences are really connecting with my work. Ghost Ship: A New Musical is a blend of musical styles incorporating sea shanties and classic musical theatre that I think audiences of all ages will enjoy," adds Turchin. "I cannot wait to share more with everyone!" Click here to pre-save: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/joshuaturchin/captains-code-demo-version .

About Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer.

Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway National Tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), and CoComelon.

As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings! When he was just 11 years old, Joshua began working as a music director at Green Room 42 as the host and music director of a popular monthly show in residence. At 12 years old, he started music directing at 54 Below. Since then, he has continued to be a highly sought-after music director, accompanist, and arranger and is honored to work with incredibly talented performers at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table and Stage, and other venues throughout NYC.

As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records. Original Film Score: Sharing the Floor and Spotlight (awards won for Best Original Score and Best Song). Original Video Game Score: Viral video game (to be announced soon). Other original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

Artwork by Rockwell Shuler



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards Photo
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards

Five-time GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY Legend Award recipient Billy Joel has been added to the lineup for the 66th GRAMMY Awards, joining previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott.

2
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing Photo
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing

Dillon was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 alongside Bob Dylan and Shel Silverstein), and has penned many iconic hits for chart-topping artists including George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack, Toby Keith, among others. His association with George Strait over the years has brought him to an icon status.

3
Paris Paloma Shares First Single Of 2024 my Mind (now) Photo
Paris Paloma Shares First Single Of 2024 'my Mind (now)'

Paris Paloma shares her first new music of 2024 with the reflective, triumphant single “my mind (now).” A melodic folk-pop track underpinned by dark and despondent journal-like lyrics about the chaos and emotions of the mind (“what did I do wrong, will you tell me what I did wrong”), the song builds introspectively to a jubilant release. 

4
Jane Bird Shares New Single Burn The Hard Drive Feat. Mura Masa Photo
Jane Bird Shares New Single 'Burn The Hard Drive' Feat. Mura Masa

Bird had already begun working with the celebrated Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Alex Crossan, known better as Mura Masa. Working with Mura Masa, who has worked with A$AP Rocky, Pink Pantheress, Ariana Grande and more, Bird found freedom and joy in writing and experimenting with ideas in his modest home studio.

More Hot Stories For You

Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'
Indie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since PartnershipIndie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since Partnership
Australian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited ReturnAustralian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited Return
Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING