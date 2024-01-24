Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'

Composer/Actor Joshua Turchin announces the release of a demo of "Captain's Code," a new song from new musical, "Ghost Ship: A New Musical". The song will be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. With nearly 1 million streams of clips of the song across social media in recent weeks, interest in the new musical continues to grow.

"Ghost Ship: A New Musical" is currently in development with plans for a private developmental reading presentation late summer. The story explores the downfall of a democracy through the lens of a pirate crew on the verge of extinction. Captain's Code is the second demo to be released from "Ghost Ship: A New Musical". The first, "Ballad of the Seas", is available on all streaming music platforms. "Captain's Code" joins "Ballad of the Seas" with this new release.

Turchin said, "Social media has really allowed me to connect with fans and help guide the development of this musical. I absolutely love sea shanties, and Captain's Code is a fun, villainous sea shanty that helps to establish some ground rules within the democracy of the pirate ship in the musical." Turchin continues to document the process of the show's development on weekly Instagram lives and story posts (https://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin/).

Turchin began writing at a young age, with his first musical, "The Perfect Fit" (book, music, and lyrics by Turchin), premiering at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC. The show, written when Joshua was just 12 years old, won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble and featured a cast of performers from Broadway, TV, and film.

In 2020, Broadway Records released an EP of the music from "The Perfect Fit" which stars Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels, Joshua Turchin, and other performers from Broadway and TV. In 2020, "The Perfect Fit" was live-streamed from New World Stages with a cast of Broadway performers. In addition to "The Perfect Fit", Turchin's work on "Avatar: The Last Musical (a Parody)" and "Luca, a Musical Parody", have amassed millions of streams online.

"I am so grateful that audiences are really connecting with my work. Ghost Ship: A New Musical is a blend of musical styles incorporating sea shanties and classic musical theatre that I think audiences of all ages will enjoy," adds Turchin. "I cannot wait to share more with everyone!" Click here to pre-save: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/joshuaturchin/captains-code-demo-version .

About Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer.

Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway National Tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), and CoComelon.

As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings! When he was just 11 years old, Joshua began working as a music director at Green Room 42 as the host and music director of a popular monthly show in residence. At 12 years old, he started music directing at 54 Below. Since then, he has continued to be a highly sought-after music director, accompanist, and arranger and is honored to work with incredibly talented performers at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table and Stage, and other venues throughout NYC.

As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records. Original Film Score: Sharing the Floor and Spotlight (awards won for Best Original Score and Best Song). Original Video Game Score: Viral video game (to be announced soon). Other original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

Artwork by Rockwell Shuler