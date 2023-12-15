Joshua Roberts Of Magnolia Park Shares Debut Solo EP 'Good For You'

Known for uplifting stadium pop-punk anthems and energizing live performances, powerhouse vocalist Joshua Roberts unveils his debut solo EP, Good For You out today on Epitaph Records. Pushing the limits of his artistic output, the new project finds him diving into alternative R&B as he expands his vocal range while showcasing his diverse sonic palette.

He also shares the cinematic music video for his deeply heartfelt EP opener, “Father” that incorporates elements of alt-pop and gospel. As emphasized in the simple yet powerful refrain “I had nobody to tell me how to be a man,” the production video depicts him symbolically overcoming the challenges of growing up without a paternal figure in his life.

“I wrote "Father” for those who are going through similar situations,” Roberts reveals. “I hope this song gets to them in a positive way.”

Across eight tracks, Good For You conveys feelings of longing, lovesickness, and at times jaded heartlessness. During the process of creating the EP, Joshua Roberts was immersing himself in the music of eclectic artists with distinct vocal tones such as Labrinth, Jason Derulo and The Weeknd, while also taking note of the gritty dialogue and genre-bending sonics of HBO's Euphoria. What results is a conglomeration of alt R&B inspired dance-pop with raw, sometimes dark lyrical honesty.

Working closely with Magnolia Park member Vince Ernst who co-wrote and produced a majority of the songs on Good For You, most of Roberts' time spent in the studio was taken up by painstakingly nailing his vocals. “It was a different process because I had to be more of a nuisance with my voice because of the style prerequisites,” he muses. “I believe that it definitely shows the distinction of what I do with the band versus what I do with my solo work.”

Good For You features his debut solo single “Stay, Stay, Stay!” - a sweet serenade with pleading lyrics - and its follow up “Angel”, a new-age pop/R&B track that tested the limits of his silky falsetto. Giving way to a new kind of vulnerability in his solo music, the EP peels back the layers and showcases the true emotional and sonic depth to this multifaceted artist.

“What inspired me to create this EP honestly is the motivation to always push myself,” he concludes. “I felt like at the time of my artistry I wasn't fulfilling my roots by creating something that I grew up listening to. So this EP is something born of nostalgia but it's also something that meets uncertainty and different sides of myself that I haven't truly expressed yet.”

Photo by Jessica Griffith