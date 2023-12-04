Joshua Bell Announces a Return to Australia in 2024 for a Solo Concert Tour

In only his third career visit to Australia, the acclaimed Grammy award winning violinist Joshua Bell will return to Australia in 2024 with shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Whilst the UKARIA shows in Adelaide have already sold out (they were announced in October 2023), tickets for Sydney and Melbourne go on sale at 11.00am local time, Monday 4 December.

2 December - Sydney - City Recital Hall

3 December - Sydney - City Recital Hall

4 December - Melbourne - Melbourne Recital Centre

5 December - Melbourne - Melbourne Recital Centre

7 December - Adelaide - UKARIA - SOLD OUT -

8 December - Adelaide - UKARIA – SOLD OUT –



“I am so excited to return to Australia next December. I have had the pleasure of performing throughout Australia with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields over the years, and I'm now thrilled to play recitals with my friend, pianist Peter Dugan, on a program of Tartini, Schubert, Faure and Wieniawski. Hope to see you there!”

Joshua Bell was recently in Australia in October 2023, performing with the prestigious Academy of St Martin in The Fields, in which he also serves as Musical Director. It was the Academy's first visit in six years and featured a programme of popular violin concertos and classical repertoire from some of the greats including Mendelssohn, Mozart, Bach and Prokofiev.

The Melbourne Age described the performance as a ‘memorable and immersive musical experience' performed by one of the true great chamber orchestras of our time, whilst Bell's solo Violin Concerto was a clear highlight. Limelight Magazine said of his performance. “Bell is a superb violinist – entirely without mannerism – and a fine conductor.”

With a career spanning almost four decades, GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated artists of his era. Bell has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, and continues to maintain engagements as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor and as the Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Bell has collaborated with peers including Renée Fleming, Chick Corea, Regina Spektor, Wynton Marsalis, Chris Botti, Anoushka Shankar, Frankie Moreno, Josh Groban, and Sting, among others. In 2019, Bell joined his long-time friends and musical partners, cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Jeremy Denk, for a ten-city American trio tour.

Bell has been nominated for six GRAMMY awards, was named 'Instrumentalist of the Year' by Musical America, deemed a 'Young Global Leader' by the World Economic Forum, received the Avery Fisher Prize, and was named an 'Indiana Living Legend' in 2000. He has performed for three American presidents and the justices of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Bell also participated in President Barack Obama's Committee on the Arts and Humanities' mission to Cuba on an Emmy-nominated PBS Live from Lincoln Center special; Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba, celebrating renewed cultural diplomacy between Cuba and the United States.

PHOTO CREDIT - SHERVIN LAINEZ