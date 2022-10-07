Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joshua Bassett Releases New Single 'would you love me now?'

Joshua Bassett Releases New Single 'would you love me now?'

The new single is now available on streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett surprised fans with the heartfelt ballad "would you love me now?" The touching track showcases the 21-year-old's incredible range as he references a still smoldering romance. It arrives only a matter of weeks after Bassett dropped his highly anticipated EP, Sad Songs In A Hotel Room.

Bassett recognizes the unconventional timing of the release and said, "At the end of the summer, inspiration struck me like lightning. I found myself up at ungodly hours barely keeping up with the songs. The new music felt urgent to put out into the world. This first track - 'would you love me now?' - touches on how even after heartbreak and distance, there are certain people you will always find yourself asking, "What if we tried it again?" From long lost love, broken promises, reconciliation, and new beginnings - you can count on one thing: it's complicated."

On the track, he sings of a connection he once shared and now longs for. "I never wrote the letter that I swore I'd send, I never got to tell you what I really meant," he croons lovingly over gentle piano keys. "I'm passing Pasadena, do you still live in LA?" The multi-hyphenate cuts to the chase on the chorus: "Take me or leave me, I'm going home - but I'd rather be going your way."

﻿The surprise release adds another chapter to a banner year for Bassett, which has included the aforementioned 6-track EP and a stunning performance of "Smoke Slow" on Today. Of course, the rising star has also hit the road, selling out two nights at New York's iconic Bowery Ballroom and plays two sold-out nights at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on Oct. 16th and 17th. He is building on momentum that started in 2021 with the critically acclaimed "Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free" - a series of three songs that amassed more than 60 million streams and raised money for mental health organizations.

With "would you love me now?," Bassett further illustrates his ability to write poignant, powerful songs that take the listener on an emotional journey.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser Trailer
October 6, 2022

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Watch the video teaser now!
VIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE TrailerVIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE Trailer
October 6, 2022

SundanceTV and AMC+ are excited to share an all-new teaser for the sardonic and eye-opening six-part series True Crime Story: Indefensible. In True Crime Story: Indefensible, comedian Jena Friedman (Academy Award nominated writer and WGA winner of Borat 2) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film TrailerVIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film Trailer
October 6, 2022

Watch the video trailer for 'Causeway,' a new film directed by Lila Neugebauer ('The Waverly Gallery') starring Jennifer Lawrence, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell ('The Music Man,' 'The Humans'), Linda Emond ('Cabaret,' 'Death of a Salesman'), Stephen McKinley Henderson ('A Doll's House Part 2'), Brian Tyree Henry (“Lobby Hero,' 'The Book of Mormon').
VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 6, 2022

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” star proudly proclaims to Jennifer the love he has for his 94.5 year-old grandmother who lives in India and survived COVID.  Hasan goes on to share their beautiful bond and his grandmother’s gift of poetry.  Then, watch videos of Hasan and Jennifer playing a revealing game of “Would You Rather!”
Shamir to Support Lucius on Tour in NovemberShamir to Support Lucius on Tour in November
October 6, 2022

Philadelphia’s Vegas-born multidisciplinary indie rock tour de force Shamir will join Lucius on tour in November, bringing his enthralling live show to stages across the US. Before he hits the road, you can catch Shamir at Philly Music Fest on October 14th, with Mt. Joy, Mannequin Pussy, Low Cut Connie, Ron Gallo and more. 