Joshua Bassett Releases New Single 'would you love me now?'

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett surprised fans with the heartfelt ballad "would you love me now?" The touching track showcases the 21-year-old's incredible range as he references a still smoldering romance. It arrives only a matter of weeks after Bassett dropped his highly anticipated EP, Sad Songs In A Hotel Room.

Bassett recognizes the unconventional timing of the release and said, "At the end of the summer, inspiration struck me like lightning. I found myself up at ungodly hours barely keeping up with the songs. The new music felt urgent to put out into the world. This first track - 'would you love me now?' - touches on how even after heartbreak and distance, there are certain people you will always find yourself asking, "What if we tried it again?" From long lost love, broken promises, reconciliation, and new beginnings - you can count on one thing: it's complicated."

On the track, he sings of a connection he once shared and now longs for. "I never wrote the letter that I swore I'd send, I never got to tell you what I really meant," he croons lovingly over gentle piano keys. "I'm passing Pasadena, do you still live in LA?" The multi-hyphenate cuts to the chase on the chorus: "Take me or leave me, I'm going home - but I'd rather be going your way."

﻿The surprise release adds another chapter to a banner year for Bassett, which has included the aforementioned 6-track EP and a stunning performance of "Smoke Slow" on Today. Of course, the rising star has also hit the road, selling out two nights at New York's iconic Bowery Ballroom and plays two sold-out nights at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on Oct. 16th and 17th. He is building on momentum that started in 2021 with the critically acclaimed "Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free" - a series of three songs that amassed more than 60 million streams and raised money for mental health organizations.

With "would you love me now?," Bassett further illustrates his ability to write poignant, powerful songs that take the listener on an emotional journey.

Listen to the new single here: