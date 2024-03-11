Josh Ross Hits Country Radio With 'Single Again'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout singer-songwriter Josh Ross hits Country radio airwaves with “Single Again.” Penned by Ross alongside Joe Fox and Brad Remple, the true-to-life track pairs shoot-your-shot optimism with a sonic edge, as the rising star sings, “make me your first call after your last call with him, and you won't ever be single again.”

“Single Again” is featured on Ross' anticipated eight-song EP, Complicated, available March 29. Produced by frequent collaborator Matt Geroux, Complicated represents the last couple years of Ross' life, showcasing a next generation talent who pairs heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling with a modern country-rock edge. Also featured on the project is Ross' breakthrough hit “Trouble,” and his latest release, the reflective piano ballad “Matching Tattoos.”

Highlighted as an artist to watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow and more, Ross just wrapped his Canadian headlining ‘The Trouble Tour,' selling out each show. He was recently named a member of the Grand Ole Opry's coveted Opry NextStage Class of 2024, spotlighting country music's rising talent. Currently supporting Bailey Zimmerman's ‘Religiously. The Tour,' Ross will take the stage this spring at Stagecoach and Country Thunder, and was tapped to join select dates of Luke Bryan's ‘Mind Of A Country Boy Tour.” For tickets and a full list of tour dates, please visit www.joshrossmusic.com/#tour.

Josh Ross' Complicated Track List:

1. “Single Again” (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Brad Rempel)

2. “Tell Me A Lie” (Cameron Bedell, Lauren McLamb, Johnny Clawson)

3. “Truck Girl” (Josh Ross, Johnny Gates, Mason Thornley, Jared Griffin)

4. “Complicated” (Josh Ross, Heath Warren, Mason Thornley, Matt Geroux)

5. “She Don't Smoke” (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Brad Rempel, Mason Thornley)

6. “Trouble” (Josh Ross, Mason Thornley)

7. “Burn Back” (Josh Ross, Mason Thornley, Sam Martinez, Benjamin Stoll)

8. “Matching Tattoos” (Josh Ross, Joe Fox, Brad Rempel, Mason Thornley)

Produced by Matt Geroux

ABOUT JOSH ROSS:

UMG Nashville/Universal Music Canada artist Josh Ross is one of Nashville's most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders – genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N' Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified Top 5 Canadian country radio hits.

His dusky power ballad “Trouble” rose to #1 in Canada, leading Ross to a CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year win. Now breaking through in the US, the rising star has tallied more than 300 million career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more.

Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, he has already headlined his own sold-out run and will embark on select dates of Luke Bryan's ‘Mind of a Country Boy Tour' this summer. Ross will release his new EP Complicated on March 29, co-writing seven of the project's eight tracks.

With thundering drums meeting steel guitars and the melodies of heartland pop, tracks like his current chart-climber “Single Again” show off Ross' rich, edgy vocal set to a barroom anthem. Complicated arrives just five years after Ross arrived in Nashville, proving there's much more to come from this next-generation talent who's anything but standard.