Josh Ross Announces New EP 'Complicated'

Breakout country singer-songwriter Josh Ross announces the forthcoming release of his anticipated EP, Complicated, arriving March 29.

Produced by frequent collaborator Matt Geroux (“Trouble,” “Red Flags,” “On A Different Night”), Complicated is an eight-song collection representing the last couple years of Ross' life, showcasing a next generation talent who pairs heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling with a modern country-rock edge.

Reflecting on the project, Ross shares, “Finally! I'm stoked to announce a body of work that showcases lyrically who I am as a person, and me sonically as a creative. Like a lot of country fans, I listen to all types of music. I am drawn to different sounds and production depending on what the emotion of the song calls for, and I think that comes across in this EP. Complicated represents who I'm becoming as an artist, and I'm excited for y'all to hear it March 29th.”

The EP is preceded with today's release of his revealing piano ballad, “Matching Tattoos.” Laced with real-life detail, Ross co-wrote the track with Joe Fox, Mason Thornley, and Brad Rempel. “Matching Tattoos” follows his recent two-song pack “Single Again” and “Truck Girl”.

Ross' lyricism delivers an emotional honesty as he sings, “I wonder where you are now / Sometimes I still think of how / We said something bout forever / but what's that mean at 22? / Cause all that lasted are some matching tattoos.”

Of the track, Ross shares, “‘Matching Tattoos' is very personal to me. It is a song that comes from a real experience I went through a few years ago. I wrote this song on the Nickelback tour this past year and I hope y'all can connect to the emotion of the song as much as I do.”

Complicated marks only the beginning of what is set to be a banner year for Ross, who has been named an artist to watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow and more. He is currently on his sold-out headlining ‘The Trouble Tour' across Canada, and supporting Bailey Zimmerman's ‘Religiously. The Tour.'

He will take the stage at high-profile festivals including Stagecoach and Country Thunder, and was recently tapped to join Luke Bryan's ‘Mind Of A Country Boy Tour' for select dates this summer. For tickets and a full list of tour dates, please visit www.joshrossmusic.com/#tour.

With more than 307 million global streams, Ross continues to carve out his place in Country music on both sides of the border. 2023 was marked by “Trouble” hitting No. 1 on Canadian country radio while achieving Platinum certification and led to his ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year' win at the Canadian Country Music Awards. For the latest information and to learn how to join his fan club, The Roster, for first access to merch drops, new music and exclusive content, visit www.joshrossmusic.com.

Echoing the primary themes of country in his pop-rock-infused way, Josh Ross weaves a personal narrative into relatable lyrics, with songs that showcase his own whirlwind journey in life and music. Initially breaking through with his independently-released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste Of Gone," he has pushed even further in his career with his signing to Universal Music Canada, partnering with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment.

His bustling catalogue has since tallied more than 300 Million streams worldwide, and includes his Top 5 Canadian radio hit “On A Different Night”, too-close-to-home emotional track “Red Flags”, upbeat country-rock anthem “Ain't Doin' Jack”, and his debut US radio single, “Trouble.” The track hit No. 1 on Canadian country radio, setting the stage for Ross' ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year' win at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

Marking multiple career milestones, Ross made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2023, was named one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch, is one of MusicRow's 2024 Next Big Thing Artists, Pandora's Country Artists to Watch for 2024 and Amazon Music's 2024 Breakthrough Artists to Watch.

After touring North America with Nickelback last year, Ross is currently on his SOLD OUT debut headlining ‘The Trouble Tour' across Canada and supporting Bailey Zimmerman's ‘Religiously. The Tour.' through summer, before hitting the road for select dates with Luke Bryan. His new single, “Single Again,” is available everywhere now, and is featured on his forthcoming Complicated EP, due out March 29.

Photo Courtesy of Universal Music Canada