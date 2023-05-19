Josh Hicks Releases Debut Single 'Self Seeking (The Highest Order of Selfishness)'

23 year-old Welsh singer-songwriter Josh Hicks has released his poignant debut single, 'Self Seeking (The Highest Order of Selfishness)', available to stream now.

With its rich piano refrains, modern, polished melodies and emotionally observant lyrics, 'Self Seeking (The Highest Order of Selfishness)' pays testament to Josh's stunning falsetto vocals and innate ability to write life-affirming and relatable songs.

On the single, Josh, working with producer Shatterjack (featured compositions in many TV shows and films including Netflix no.1 Anatomy Of A Scandal, Bridget Jones' Baby etc), says: 'It speaks to those who have ever felt ignored. It all started when I was younger from both friends and/or family, constantly feeling seen but not heard. This song is about rising from this and not putting the blame on yourself.'

Josh won Open Mic in 2021 against 15k other entries, with previous winners including Birdy and Lola Young, and has also worked with Emeli Sandé through the MS Society.

With a contemporary, classic pop sound that embodies soulful yet subtle jazz inclinations and inspired by lyrical greats such as Cole Porter and Amy Winehouse, Hicks injects personality into his writing drawn from personal experiences and an active interest in men's mental health.

Josh Hicks will be playing with his full band at In It Together festival in South Wales on 25th May, supporting Natalie Imbruglia, with more live dates to be announced.

Listen to the new single here: