Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation Gets New Leadership; Reports Over $915K In Grants Awarded In 2023

The Find Your Light Foundation (FYLF), founded by global superstar Josh Groban, announced that in its most recent grant cycle it awarded over $915,000 to 116 nonprofit organizations in 26 states and helped provide arts education to over 160,000 K-12 youth. It also announced new additions to its staff as it seeks to grow its impact on arts education across the nation.

Jeffrey Dollinger was named Executive Director. He comes to FYLF with nearly three decades of nonprofit leadership and fundraising experience in organizations that encourage and celebrate artists, creativity, and arts education. Most recently, he was Executive Director of the LACHSA Foundation which provides support for the LA County High School for the Arts, the #1 arts high school in the nation.

Previously, he was Executive Director of Art in Action in Menlo Park, CA which delivers visual arts programs to schools nationwide. Dollinger also held leadership and fundraising roles at the Autry Museum of the American West, the National Inventors Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He holds an MA in Arts Administration from Indiana University.

Jake Goldbas was named Deputy Director. Goldbas was most recently Director of Education Programs at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College where he developed and grew programs like The Mosaic Project, CuBop to Hip Hop and the Power of the Pit. He also served as Artistic Director of Programs for the Louis Armstrong House Museum.

For many years he was a teaching artist at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has been the Creative Director for events at Americans for the Arts and the National YoungArts Foundation. As a performer, Goldbas has performed or recorded with the O'Jays, Ariana DeBose, Renee Fleming, Aloe Blacc, Joshua Henry, Louis Cato, and Miho Hazama. Goldbas was also the principal drummer for the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen. Goldbas holds an MFA from the Manhattan School of Music.

Dollinger and Goldbas join Grants Manager Carol Mollett who recently led the Find Your Light Foundation as Interim Executive Director.

“I couldn't be more pleased and excited to welcome Jeffrey Dollinger as our new Executive Director and Jake Goldbas as our Deputy Director,” shares Josh Groban. “Their combined experience and passion for arts education shepherds in a new era for Find Your Light Foundation. I can't wait to work with them as we tirelessly continue our mission to provide arts education to young people everywhere.”

Groban also announced the grants awarded by the Find Your Light Foundation in late 2023 to arts education non-profits across the country. The full list of Grantees is attached and includes organizations working with youth in theatre, dance, music, visual art, and literacy. Grants are selected through a competitive review process and funding comes from the Foundation's charitable contributions from supporters across the nation.

“These Grantees reflect the incredible work being done by teaching artists and educators everywhere to inspire students to explore their creative talents and dreams – especially in neighborhoods and cities where arts funding doesn't always reach those students with the greatest need,” Groban said.

About The Find Your Light Foundation

The Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that each child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. It does this through direct support of exceptional arts programs combined with education, advocacy, and outreach. The Foundation focuses support where the need is greatest to inform and inspire others in recognizing arts education as a critical component of a young person's development. For more information on the Find Your Light Foundation and its work, visit www.fylf.org.

Photo credit: Doug Inglish