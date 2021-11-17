Josh Groban to Present Encore of Holiday Livestream

Get into the holiday spirit again... with Emmy, Grammy, and Tony nominated, global sensation Josh Groban and his holiday livestream encore performance. Fans can choose to stream the premieres of the show at any of the following times on Friday, December 17th, with tickets to all premieres available for purchase by fans anywhere in the world.

It will then be available on demand to ticket holders from 18th of December until the 19th of December at 11:59pm PDT. The performance will feature songs from his critically acclaimed, six time platinum selling holiday album, Noël, as well as a few fan favorites.

Tickets can be purchased here. Watch the trailer below!

During Covid last year, Groban delighted his fans across the world by performing his first-ever holiday concert which streamed across 85 countries and due to popular demand, this year the concert is back to kick off the holiday season and put everyone in a festive spirit.

For this special encore performance, Groban will be offering merch bundles that include a $5 donation to the Find Your Light Foundation, his own organization that ensures children have the opportunity to have a quality arts education, (see more information below). There will also be a new VIP Experience with a one-time-only Q&A with Josh himself and a special live performance of extra songs.

Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. They believe that is best achieved through direct support of exceptional arts programs combined with education, advocacy and outreach. They focus support where the need is greatest to inform and inspire others in recognizing arts education as a critical component of a young person's development. Josh took the grassroots passion his fans shared with him for arts education and created Find Your Light. As someone who himself was inspired at a young age through his own arts classes, he deeply wanted to pay it forward.

Watch the trailer for the livestream here: