Josh Groban Announces New Album 'Harmony' and Virtual Concert Series Set for Fall 2020

In June, Josh did his first livestream concert with high quality sound and lighting that was streamed to 63 countries around the world.

Global superstar Josh Groban announced today that he will be releasing a brand new album, Harmony, this November.

In addition to the new album, Groban will take fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences. Watch the full trailer below:

To kick off the series, Josh will perform a concert of Broadway favorites on October 3, 2020 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 7am AEDT. Individual tickets start at $25.

In November, Josh will perform a concert celebrating his brand new album, Harmony, which will be released that month. The concert will take place on November 26, 2020 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT, with a second showing that same day at 5pm PST/8 PM EST. Individual tickets start at $25.

And on December 19, 2020, join Josh for his first ever holiday concert. The concert will air at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT. Individual tickets start at $30.

The Livestream Concert Series pass will go on sale August 18th at 1PM PDT with the FOJG exclusive pre-sale and general on-sale for the series pass will begin August 20th, at 1PM PDT at JoshGroban.com/Livestream.

For $65, fans can purchase the Livestream Concert Series pass, which includes access to all three livestream concerts and the ability to rewatch each performance after the event for up to 48 hours. There are also VIP packages available at JoshGroban.com/Livestream.

Tickets to individual concerts will go on sale August 25th at 1PM PDT with the FOJG exclusive pre-sale, and general on-sale for individual tickets will begin August 27th at 1pm PDT at JoshGroban.com/Livestream.

