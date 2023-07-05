Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP 'Poppa Zesque'

The new album will be released on September 8.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP 'Poppa Zesque'

“I never used to be the sort of guy who could say the word ‘sex’ without blushing”, sings Josh Caffé on the opening track to his debut LP, Poppa Zesque.

For the already initiated, this might come as something of a surprise. Poppa Zesque follows a temperature-raising run of singles for Phantasy Sound, beginning with sophisticated club filth of ‘According To Jacqueline’, through to the sleeper house hit ‘Do You Want To Take Me Home?”, and most recently, ‘You’, remixed by Phantasy’s own Erol Alkan and immediately championed by LSDXOXO.

On his debut album, once again in collaboration with Whalley and featuring additional production from saxophonist and vocalist Alex White of Fat White Family, Caffe offers the most undistilled representation of himself yet. But, in order to embrace Josh Caffé, we too must first spend a night with Poppa Zesque.

“Poppa Zesque is a fictional character, but it’s also me”, explains Caffe of his alter-ego, a hard-partying, hedonism-positive trouble magnate navigating East London’s darkest corners. “It’s like this voodooesque being or entity, what I wish I could have been in my twenties; an extroverted, mythical, into-the-night kind of person.”

As a producer, performer and DJ, Josh Caffé effortlessly captures and documents the energy of queer, Black life in London. With the completion of Poppa Zesque, he delivers a potent and personal reminder that no pleasure should remain guilty.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

