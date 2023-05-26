Josh Abbott Band Shares New Single 'My Dad And His Truck'

he Josh Abbott Band shares new track “My Dad And His Truck,” a poignant keys-driven dedication to Abbott’s late father. Along with the release of the song, the band is inviting fans to submit photos and videos of their dads and their trucks for a special fan lyric video to be released before Father’s Day.

The Josh Abbott Band is currently on tour with upcoming shows across Texas and the West including in Corpus Christi, Sacramento and Denver. Find a full list of dates below.

“I can instantly picture my dad and both of the trucks he owned,” Abbott shares. “His ‘95 F-150 was the first brand new vehicle he ever bought. He was so proud, and now that I’m older, I can appreciate the sentiment and reflect on it. He worked so hard it brings me to tears when I think about the sacrifices he made.

There were so many days he was gone before I woke up, and then home at dinner. I wanted to write a song that compared him to his work trucks: their dependability, their toughness, their American spirit. The piano outro is special because our band member David Fralin had recently lost his father when we recorded. So that ending is a tip of the cap to him. Almost all of our songs throughout our career are personal to me, but songs like this one are even more so. I miss my dad so much, this one’s for you, Dad.”

“My Dad And His Truck” follows this month’s “Country Nights,” an easygoing and nostalgic rumination on the simple pleasures of country life that garnered attention from Whiskey Riff, Raised Rowdy, Country Chord and more. Outside of collaborations and a 2021 holiday EP, these songs are the band’s first releases since 2020’s The Highway Kind, acclaimed by The Boot, Austin American-Statesman, Taste of Country and more.

A staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University, the Josh Abbott Band has become an icon in the Lone Star State thanks to numerous successful singles and albums over the last decade plus. The group’s relentless on-stage attitude quickly made it a successful touring act, building out from a Texas band to a regional act to a national crew with a devoted following from coast to coast.

Over the course of their career, the group has earned two top 10 debuts on the Billboard country albums chart, two RIAA Certified Gold singles, two top 40 hits including features with Kacey Musgraves and Carly Pearce and upwards of 235 million streams. The Josh Abbott Band is Josh Abbott (vocals, guitar), Austin Davis (banjo), Edward Villanueva (drums), David Fralin (keys, band leader), Jimmy Hartmann (bass), Kris Farrow (electric guitar), Cale Richardson (electric guitar) and Adam Hill (fiddle).

Josh Abbott Band Tour Dates:

05/27/23 - Del Rio, TX - Lt. Thomas Romanelli Memorial Park

05/28/23 - Round Rock, TX - Lonestar Jam

06/02/23 - Bossier City, LA - The Stage at Silver Star

06/03/23 - Sulphur, OK - The Artesian Casino

06/08/23 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Selena Auditorium w/ Parker McCollum

06/15/23 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

06/16/23 - Westlake, LA - Grand Event Center - Golden Nugget

06/17/23 - Katy, TX - Mo's Place

06/22/23 - Sherman, TX - Sherman Municipal Lawn

06/23/23 - Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station BBQ

07/03/23 - McCamey, TX - McCamey 4H Event Center

07/08/23 - Brownsville, TX - Mel's HonkyTonk N Grill

07/15/23 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

07/20/23 - Susanville, CA - Lassen County Fair

07/21/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Tracing Post

07/22/23 - Clearlake Oaks, CA - Cache Creek Vineyards

07/29/23 - Clute, TX - The Great Texas Mosquito Festival

08/04/23 - Amarillo, TX - Starlight Ranch

08/05/23 - Fredericksburg, TX - Venue TBA

08/10/23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captain's Getaway

8/12/23 - Osseo, MN - Corcoran Country Daze

08/25/23 - London, UK - Venue TBA

08/26/23 - Lutterworth, UK - The Long Road

09/08/23 - Gardnerville, NV - Douglas County Rodeo

09/13/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

09/15/23 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

10/14/23 - Blackwell, OK - Top of Oklahoma Jam

11/03/23 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive