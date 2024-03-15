Joseph Luca Shares 'One Last Dance (feat. The Pocket Queen)' Single From New EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joseph Luca is unveiling the final EP in his three-part series, PART 3: Ouroboros (Rebirth), along with its first single, "One Last Dance (feat. The Pocket Queen)".

"'One Last Dance' acts as one last romantic gesture to breathe life back into a relationship teetering on the edge of ruin. At its core, the song dives into the profound inquiry of whether the perceived toxicity within the relationship is an authentic manifestation or merely a construct derived from a shared and distorted viewpoint."



Despite all the red flags, Joseph makes the point that we can often find ourselves entangled in a web of uncertainty, unable to navigate a clear path out of a deteriorating relationship. Faced with this predicament, we often make the daring choice to double down on our emotional investment. "In a poignant dance of emotions, the song serves as a compelling exploration of the human capacity for endurance and the unpredictable nature of relationships when confronted with the looming possibility of irreparable damage."



The PART 3: Ouroboros (Rebirth) EP rounds out Joseph Luca's trilogy, following PART 1: Ouroboros (Life), and PART 2: Ouroboros (Death), both available now on all DSPs.

Photo credit: Ryan Berry