José González Unveils Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

José González has announced a new run of tour dates slated for October 2024.
The tour, which launches in Oklahoma City on October 14th, will see González visit many cities that he has not performed in for over a decade and will span his entire career and catalog. Ticket presale starts Wednesday March 13th and tickets are available to the general public on Friday, March 15th at 10:00 AM local time. Full information is listed below.
10/14/2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater
10/15/2024 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
10/17/2024 - Atlanta, GA - Variety
10/18/2024 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
10/19/2024 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
10/21/2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman
10/22/2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hawthorn
10/23/2024 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
