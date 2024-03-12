José González Unveils Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



José González has announced a new run of tour dates slated for October 2024.

The tour, which launches in Oklahoma City on October 14th, will see González visit many cities that he has not performed in for over a decade and will span his entire career and catalog. Ticket presale starts Wednesday March 13th and tickets are available to the general public on Friday, March 15th at 10:00 AM local time. Full information is listed below.

FALL 2024 TOUR DATES:

10/14/2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

10/15/2024 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall

10/17/2024 - Atlanta, GA - Variety

10/18/2024 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

10/19/2024 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

10/21/2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman

10/22/2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hawthorn

10/23/2024 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tickets can be found HERE.