José González To Release Limited Edition 'Local Valley' Remixes Vinyl For Record Store Day

Today visionary singer-songwriter and guitarist José González has announced news of a limited edition yellow vinyl version of Local Valley remixes that will be released tomorrow, 4/22/2023 as a Record Store Day exclusive. He has also shared a deluxe version of his celebrated 2021 album Local Valley that is out today digitally via Mute.

The Deluxe version of the album features the original album in its entirety alongside a wealth of alternative versions featuring remixes from esteemed names such as Ela Minus, Dungen, Miss Grit, Roosevelt and more as well as a choral reworking of "El Invento" and various interpretations created by José himself.

The Record Store Day limited edition vinyl is comprised of Local Valley remixes done by DJ Koze, Sofia Kourtesis, Ela Minus, Dungen, Solomun, Roosevelt & Miss Grit.

This release follows a string of Local Valley remix EPs for tracks "Visions", "Head On", "Swing" and "El Invento".

It also follows the recent premiere of the José González documentary A Tiger In Paradise, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson. The film premiered at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen and was accompanied by a conversation on stage between José and Mikel, including live performances of a few songs. More screenings with conversations and performances are scheduled in Europe in April.

Last year the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) recognized Local Valley with the 2022 Libera Award for Best Folk/Bluegrass Record. In May, González received the Swedish Grammy for Singer-Songwriter of the Year.

Furthermore, José is gearing up for a busy year of continued activity with more details to be announced soon.

"An Exclusive Evening With José González" Dates:

4/26/2023 - Barcelona, ES - Paral-lel 62

4/28/2023 - Berlin, DE - Babylon

4/29/2023 - Antwerp, BE - Deroma

Ticket information HERE.

For a full list of José announced live dates, including some exclusive Veneer 20 years anniversary show, check HERE.