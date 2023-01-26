José González Shares New 'Visions' EP

Visionary singer-songwriter and guitarist José González has shared a new EP Visions, that features reworkings and remixes of the track "Visions", taken from his most recent album Local Valley.

The EP features a dreamy, electro-infused remix from Columbian-American Domino artist Ela Minus, a pulsating remix from Swedish psych-rockers Dungen and a breezy remix by José that he calls the "Flanger" version.

On the Dungen remix, José comments: "As a longtime fan of Dungen I was super excited to hear what they've done. I was pleasantly surprised to receive a jungle version! So authentic in its sound that I got thrown back to my teenage years when I used to hang out by my friends and listen to their vinyls."

Of the "Flanger" version he adds: "It was fun reworking 'Visions' with new guitar chords, synth and string pads, percussion and then Flanger on everything. The vocals are with my little family: Hannele and Laura."

And, of the Ela Minus remix, he offers: "I love how Ela Minus made the song more forward-looking and dreamy with warm electronic layers and adding her beautiful voice on it."

This new offering follows the Swing and El Invento EPs which include remixes by artists such as Sofia Kourtesis, Solomun, and Roosevelt alongside González's own reworkings of the two Local Valley singles.

Recently, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) recognized Local Valley with the 2022 Libera Award for Best Folk/Bluegrass Record. In May, González received the Swedish Grammy for Singer-Songwriter of the Year.

Furthermore, José is gearing up for a busy year of activity with more details to be announced soon.

Listen to the new EP here:

photo credit: Hannele Fernstrom