Jorjiana Releases Single TOXIC Via BuVision

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Following the release of her five-song EP 5 Elements earlier this summer, Jorjiana returns with her new single, 'Toxic.' Driven by hypnotic, synth-heavy production, the record captures the tension between attraction, distrust, and emotional detachment as she trades vulnerability for retaliation. With candid lyrics about a strained relationship and the temptation to look elsewhere, Jorjiana explores the complicated space between wanting someone and questioning their loyalty.

Jorjiana recently teased the unreleased track while in Malibu on TikTok, where she was also spotted wearing a new YSL chain gifted to her by Young Thug and the video caught instant virality. The accompanying visualizer brings the song's mood to life, placing Jorjiana on a Malibu beach at night, illuminated by red lighting.

Jorjiana's momentum continues onstage and across the industry. Following a European summer run and support dates on the 4 The Trenches Tour with Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg, she is set to headline The Echo in Los Angeles on November 2 and Baby's All Right in New York City on November 10. Jorjiana will perform at Strong Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 30 and was recently announced for Rolling Loud India on December 12. She will also appear on Dominic Fike's upcoming project, How To Quit Smoking, arriving October 30. In September, Jorjiana expanded her presence in fashion, walking in the PDF show during New York Fashion Week, launching a limited-edition collaboration with Supplier Earth and designer Gio Forbice, and teaming up with Spicie for a special pop-up.

With 'Toxic,' Jorjiana continues to expand her sound while bringing the same candid, unfiltered perspective that has helped her connect with a growing audience.

About Jorjiana

Jorjiana is a 21-year-old artist from Michigan City, Indiana, signed to BuVision. She is a mother to a 2-year-old and has been rapping for the past three years. Gaining significant recognition in the last year, she is best known for her 'On The Radar Freestyle' and her performance of 'ILBB2.' Other notable songs include 'Shark' ft. Rio Da Young OG, and 'Elevator Spaghetti'. Since she has been on the scene, she has been getting notable recognition from Chris Brown, Sza, Lil Yachty, and Drake to name a few.

Photo Credit: Nestor Tuduri









Photo Credit: Nestor Tuduri

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