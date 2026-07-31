JORJIANA Releases New Single 808-WISH Via BUVISION

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

JORJIANA has released a new single titled 808-WISH through BUVISION, marking the latest addition to the artist's catalog of recorded work.

Rising rap star Jorjiana returns with her newest single, '808-Wish,' following a breakout summer. Fresh off a European run that included Paris Fashion Week, Splash!'s songwriting camp in Berlin, and a string of festivals (Splash! Festival (Germany), Roskilde Festival (Denmark), and CLOUT Festival (Poland), Jorjiana continues to build her presence across music, fashion, and culture worldwide.

'808-Wish' pairs Jorjiana's signature lyricism with a moodier, more atmospheric sound, revealing another dimension of her artistry. On the track, she embraces a deeper connection to her femininity while exploring more personal themes, including the emotional aftermath of a breakup.

'I wish the wishes came true. I wish I didn't know you,' Jorjiana confesses on the track.

The single arrives alongside a visualizer shot during Paris Fashion Week, capturing Jorjiana wandering the streets of Paris after dark and through the city's lush gardens, mirroring the track's dreamlike tone.

Jorjiana also recently wrapped her support slot on Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg's 4 The Trenches Tour, following a year that has seen her move between international performances, high-profile fashion moments, and career-defining releases.

About Jorjiana

Jorjiana is a 21-year-old artist from Michigan City, Indiana, signed to Bu Vision. She is a mother to a 2-year-old and has been rapping for the past three years. Gaining significant recognition in the last year, she is best known for her 'On The Radar Freestyle' and her performance of 'ILBB2.' Other notable songs include 'Shark' ft. Rio Da Young OG, and 'Elevator Spaghetti'. Since she has been on the scene, she has been getting notable recognition from Chris Brown, Sza, Lil Yachty, and Drake to name a few.

Photo Credit: Carson Jacobs



Photo Credit: Carson Jacobs

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...