Joris Voorn Releases Fourth Studio Album Featuring Underworld

Joris Voorn has revealed his fourth album '' [four], the pinnacle of his studio efforts to date. Where his first two albums 'Future History' and 'From A Deep Place' saw Voorn draw inspiration from Detroit Techno, this new album finds its inspiration in the European electronic scene of the mid-'90s. From acts like Joris' heroes Underworld who feature on the album to the likes of The Prodigy and Orbital through to bastions of hard techno and ambient like R&S Records, this fertile and rapidly-evolving time was the basis of his formative musical years which have inspired this LP.



Featuring collaborations with bonafide British electronic icons Underworld, London band HÆLOS, the South African poet Lazarusman and Dutch pianist Michiel Borstlap, the record exercises Voorn's eclectic tastes. From tried-and-tested dancefloor workouts through to introspective, languid compositions, it's a beautifully varied package. While texture and cadence vary, it's the melodic content that ties the record together.



"As always in my music, melodies are important on ''. They are what defines me as an electronic music artist the most. The album features some tracks I've played out in my sets for a long time - which represent my work as a DJ and dance music artist - tied together with tracks where the drums are less prominent and melodies or synth arpeggios are the driving force."

Despite briefly being known as an artist who moves dancefloors, Joris Voorn has always made clear his intentions to be known as more of a musician in the traditional sense. Steadily releasing three acclaimed studio albums that display his keen sense of musicality, mood and arrangement, he has proved that he is highly accomplished at providing more than just dancefloor fodder.

JORIS VOORN

1. Never

2. District Seven (Broken)

3. Ryo

4.Life

5. Polydub

6. Antigone

7. Mano

8. This City feat. Lazarusman

9. Dark

10. Too Little Too Late feat. Underworld

11. Messiah feat. HÆLOS

12. Planet Nine

13. Blanky feat. Michiel Borstlap

14. Shallow





Related Articles View More Music Stories