Jordyn Stoddard Releases New Single BAD BABY

With a bold voice and sultry track, country-pop artist Jordyn Stoddard released her melody-driven, self-penned "Bad Baby" TODAY. Produced by two-time Toronto Independent Music Award-winning Johnny Simmen, and co-written by Peyton Porter.



NashVegas.com revealed "Bad Baby" in an exclusive premiere: "Stoddard's crystal clear vocals shine through on this track, as her lyrics prove to be honest and relatable."



"Bad Baby" is available on iTunes HERE, Spotify HERE and all other digital platforms HERE.



Born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla., the 21-year-old has already positioned herself as a triple-threat in Nashville - she sings with the soul of a seasoned veteran, strums a signature turquoise Taylor guitar and has developed her craft as a songwriter. Stoddard blends the best of country's heart and pop's energy, while her bubbly personality lends itself to create a unique crossover sound from a relatable artist.



"Bad Baby" is Stoddard's first release since her debut album in 2015, Southern Tide.The 11-song project soared to number six on Billboard's Heatseeker chart in its opening week and reached top 40 on Apple Music's Country Music Daily chart. Stoddard's first single "Like Me 'Til You Love Me" was released to radio worldwide, while the accompanying music video premiered nationwide on Great American Country TV (GAC) and ZUUS Country.



No stranger to the spotlight, Stoddard has opened for The Band Perry, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, Montgomery Gentry, Michael Ray, Chris Young, Easton Corbin and more.

To view upcoming tour dates and more information, visit jordynstoddard.com.





