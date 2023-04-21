Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordy Releases Sophomore Album 'Boy'

In celebration of the new album, the official music video for standout track “Good Not Great” is also out today.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Fast-rising, award-nominated pop artist JORDY today released his much-anticipated sophomore album BOY. Piling up north of 100 million career streams, earning nominations at the GLAAD Media Awards, Queerty Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards, JORDY holds nothing back on the new LP.

The effort is a heartfelt collection of songs, which JORDY dedicates to his younger self and anyone feeling invisible and alone. Comprised of high-impact pop anthems and sensitive ballads about navigating adulthood, it's a relatable and authentic body of work that's sure to provide solace to its listeners. The theme of getting older is also signified on the album cover (below); JORDY leaning back and grabbing his tie is a symbol of this inevitability

"I've done more therapy in my life this year than I ever have, and it's been really helpful," JORDY revealed. "My family is incredible. However, I've buried things from my childhood, because I've been so busy acknowledging how lucky I am. In its own way, every song represents a part of myself I'm learning was affected by my journey."

The LA by-way-of Chicago artist added, "When you listen to my new album, I'd love it if you felt seen, heard, and understood. There are songs about heartbreak, social anxiety, familial relationships, going through dry spells, and feeling old. Nobody is perfect, but I hope you know you're not alone."

In celebration of the new album, the official music video for standout track "Good Not Great" is also out today and available to watch HERE. JORDY's bouncy delivery balances atop a hypnotic beat laced with glistening synths and finger-snaps as he admits, "I'm okay, I'm just a little bit good not great."

JORDY elaborated about the song's meaning, "It's the epitome of a quarter-life crisis. Graduating college, moving out on your own, and starting to work and find yourself can be such a scary time. You're in a weird limbo state."

JORDY initially heralded BOY with lead single "Story of a Boy" in January, which interpolates Nine Days' era-defining Y2K hit "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)." The result is a modern, queer version of the classic that evokes nostalgia, while also giving representation and visibility to the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth.

The band's original frontman John Hampson gave JORDY his stamp of approval and even made a cameo in the official music video. JORDY also delivered a stellar performance the track on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February.

Following the song's release, a kind, inclusive trend on TikTok emerged, inspired by the new and original song. Members of the Transgender Community have used the audio from both "Story of a Boy" and "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)" by Nine Days, to document their before and after transition photos, which JORDY has been championing on his channel. Watch the incredible videos HERE.

Following his sold out show at the Troubadour in December, JORDY is currently on tour providing direct support for fellow pop artist Spencer Sutherland. The shows continue this evening in Atlanta at The Masquerade and wrap next week in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater on Thursday, April 27. JORDY is also confirmed to play numerous Pride Festivals in June, hitting major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and more. A full itinerary of shows and festivals is included below, with all tickets available HERE.

JORDY ON TOUR:

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

4/24 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater [SOLD OUT] *

4/25 - Salt Lake City @ The Complex [LOW TICKETS] *

4/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ WeHo Pride OUTLOUD ^

6/3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Pride on the Shore ^

6/4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah Pride ^

5/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds %

5/24 - London, UK @ Amazing Grace %

5/25 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day %

6/18 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Pride ^

7/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest ^

* w/ Spencer Sutherland

^ Festival Appearance

% Headline

