Jordin Sparks, Rufus Wainwright & More Join GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony

The 66th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sun, Feb. 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Acclaimed songwriter/producer, activist and current GRAMMY® nominee, Justin Tranter will host the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®, live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Kicking off the ceremony, the opening number will feature a performance by J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E., and Jordin Sparks.

Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Adam Blackstone, Brandy Clark, Kirk Franklin, Robert Glasper, Bob James, Laufey, Terrace Martin, and Gaby Moreno, as well as GRAMMY-nominated recording artist/drummer Harvey Mason Sr. Presenters for the first GRAMMY Awards® of the day include Patti Austin, Natalia Lafourcade, Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle, Rufus Wainwright, and five-time GRAMMY winner and former Recording Academy® Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and Chair of the Board of Trustees Tammy Hurt will provide opening remarks. The 66th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sun, Feb. 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. City National Bank, the Official Bank of the GRAMMY Awards, is returning for its second year as the presenting sponsor of the Premiere Ceremony.

“The Premiere Ceremony is the most incredible lead-up to Music’s Biggest Night®,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “With an amazing line-up of presenters and performers, we’ll reveal and    celebrate the winners of more than 80 Categories, spanning the diverse genres and crafts that have contributed to such a spectacular year in music.” 

Most of the Premiere Ceremony performers, presenters and host are current 66th GRAMMY® nominees. Austin is nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album (For Ella 2 Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band); Blackstone is nominated for Best Jazz Performance (“Vulnerable (Live)” Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté) and Best Jazz Instrumental Album (Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn); Clark is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album (Shucked), Best Country Solo Performance (“Buried”), Best Country Song (“Buried”), Best Americana Performance (“Dear Insecurity” Featuring Brandi Carlile), Best American Roots Song (“Dear Insecurity” Featuring Brandi Carlile), and Best Americana Album (Brandy Clark); Franklin is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song (“All Things”); Glasper is nominated for Best R&B Performance (“Back To Love” Featuring SiR & Alex Isley) and Best R&B Song (“Back To Love” Featuring SiR & Alex Isley); James is nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (Jazz Hands); J. Ivy is nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album (The Light Inside); Lafourcade is nominated for Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album (De Todas Las Flores); Larkin Poe is nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album (Blood Harmony); Laufey is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Bewitched); Martin is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album (Nova with James Fauntleroy); Moreno is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album (X Mí (Vol.1)); Pearce is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” Featuring Chris Stapleton); Pentatonix is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Holidays Around The World); Sparks is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Love Me Like I Am” with for KING & COUNTRY); Tranter is nominated for Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical; Tuttle is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album (City Of Gold with Golden Highway); Wainwright is nominated for Best Folk Album (Folkocracy).

The 66th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony is produced by Branden Chapman, Ruby Marchand, Chantel Sausedo, and Rex Supa on behalf of the Recording Academy. Greg V. Fera is executive producer and Cheche Alara is music producer and music director.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards® will broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. See here for the full list of nominees at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Learn more about how to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Media assets for GRAMMY season and events can be found here.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.



