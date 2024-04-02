Jordana Of Earth Releases New Song 'Venom'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Around this time last year, Jordana of Earth released her sophomore EP, "Green Tapes." She now returns with a new single, "Venom." The spicy new song is Jordana of Earth's first release of the year, but it surely won't be her last. "Venom" serves as a lead single for her upcoming EP, "Illusions."

"Venom" is a sultry, eclectic jam that dives into passionate love. The record has a classic yet modern R&B sound. It is best described as an Alternative R&B track, but it also borrows from different genres as well with its Electronic sounds. The soundscape takes listeners on a sonic journey and allows listeners to feel as if they are in a dream-like trance. "'Venom' describes passion and love as a dream, an illusion." Jordana of Earth continues: "'Venom' pulls the listener in close (almost too close) and works its magic. It's a sensual craving - tempting, mysterious, intoxicating. Sliding in with a smooth, pulsating synth - simple and hypnotic."

The sensual record was penned by Jordana of Earth herself. Jordana of Earth enlisted Urtruli (Dave Beharry) and Trevor James Anderson to produce "Venom." The wavy, enchanting beat pairs well with Jordana of Earth's euphonious, soothing vocals. "Venom" is a prelude to the type of sound that listeners can expect from Jordana of Earth's upcoming third EP, "Illusions." Whet your musical appetite with the infectious "Venom."

Stream "Venom": https://open.spotify.com/track/3zzBJfsX0IGtag3ykyGBIc

Follow Jordana of Earth: https://www.instagram.com/jordanaofearth