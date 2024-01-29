Jordan Rakei to Release New Album 'The Loop'; 'Freedom,' Single Out Now

Grammy-award nominated multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer and songwriter Jordan Rakei will release his highly-anticipated new album The Loop on May 10, his debut for Verve Forecast and Decca UK. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Ahead of the album, the second single, “Freedom,” is out now, launched as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record. Listen to the song and watch the accompanying video here.

Of the groove-laden track, Rakei shares, “To me, freedom is the absence of dread or sadness, and the ability to embrace happiness in life.” In a triumphant return to the city where he cut his teeth, Rakei's UK and EU tour in support of his new album includes a second night added to his sold-out headline show at Royal Albert Hall.

At the beginning of his career, after venturing to London on his own with no contacts in 2015, Rakei put on his own show, catching the attention of his now agent.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale February 2, see full tour routing below. The Loop, Rakei's fifth album, marks his recent signing to Verve Forecast and Decca UK—a new career chapter that coincides with several profound changes in his personal life, including becoming a father for the first time. Recorded at RAK Studios, The Loop was self-produced by Rakei and mixed by Ben Baptie (Moses Sumney, Beck, U2).

This is by far Rakei's most cohesive work to date, following his acclaimed 2021 album What We Call Life which demonstrated his natural curiosity in exploring new sounds. The Loop's thirteen tracks features recently released single “Flowers,” a love song dedicated to Rakei's wife. On the new album, Rakei steps away from the DIY sound he was once known for with bold orchestral arrangements and an Odyssean-style narrative that charts a course through times of darkness and hope.

Reflecting on the project, Rakei explains, “I wanted to get back to why I fell in love with music in the first place. All the artists I grew up listening to—Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Curtis Mayfield, D'Angelo—I found myself listening to again without that analytical producer side. And I kept that same approach when I started writing new music. No judgement, but also a lot of ambition and desire to make these grand-sounding arrangements. I didn't want this music to sound like it was made in a bedroom.”

Born in New Zealand then raised in the bustling city of Brisbane, Australia, Rakei had already released his first two EPs by the time he graduated from university, aged 21. He quickly made waves in London's soul, jazz and electronic scene, while simultaneously releasing under a separate dance music moniker, Dan Kye.

He self-released his debut Cloak a year later before signing to influential indie label Ninja Tune ahead of his second album Wallflower (2017). His third and fourth albums Origin (2019) and What We Call Life (2021) completed his deal with Ninja Tune.

He has been nominated for Grammy and Mercury Prize awards, sold out Brixton Academy, amassed over one billion streams across his catalogue and, crucially, continued to showcase his versatility as an artist capable of blending subtle electronic elements with his signature, soulful sound. He has collaborated as both a writer/producer and vocalist with the likes of Bonobo, Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, Disclosure, FKJ and more.

THE LOOP LIVE TOUR 2024

September 3—Porto—M.Ou.Co

September 4—Madrid—Lula

September 5—Barcelona—Razzmatazz 2

September 7—Milan—Magazzini Generali

September 8—Munich—Muffathalle

September 10—Vienna—Arena

September 11—Berlin—Huxleys

September 12—Hamburg—Ballsaal

September 14—Stockholm—Kägelbanan

September 15—Oslo—Rockefeller

September 16—Copenhagen—Vega

September 19—Amsterdam—Paradiso

September 20—Amsterdam—Paradiso

September 22—Brussels—AB

September 23—Cologne—Stadthalle

September 24—Paris—Élysée Monmartre

September 26—Manchester—Albert Hall

27 September 27—Bristol—Beacon

October 1—London—Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 4—London—Royal Albert Hall

Photo courtesy of Verve Label Group.