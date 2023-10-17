Jordan Michelle Releases New Single 'Pulling Me Under'

The pop punk track was co-written by Michelle, Matthew Marino (MOD SUN, Fame On Fire) and Gray Trainer (Twice).

Oct. 17, 2023

Emerging pop rock singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Jordan Michelle has released her new single “Pulling Me Under.”

The pop punk track, co-written by Michelle, Matthew Marino (MOD SUN, Fame On Fire) and Gray Trainer (Twice), is an honest take on life, reflecting those times when you’re about to break. “Pulling Me Under” was produced and mixed by Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, As It Is), mastered by Luke Pimentel, and distributed via Humans Were Here, the independent record label from Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s).

“I’ve had a lot of life happen to me this year,” shares Michelle. “I haven’t put out music in a while, I haven’t felt creative, and sometimes it feels like I’ve basically just been trying to survive this period in my life. I’m learning that moments like this are just a part of life and also part of being an artist and a creative that I’m trying to accept. Sometimes, you’re just over everything and that’s okay. Burn out is real, and you don’t need to boss babe your way out of it. Sometimes, you just need a f*ckin’ break!”

Jordan Michelle combines a wide spectrum of influences from Gwen Stefani, Green Day and Paramore to Christina Aguilera, Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud to pack powerful vocals with full-fledged punk energy. She hopes that her personal experiences and struggles can help fans find truth in the battle of self vs. society.

Since debuting in 2021 with “Tear Me Down,” the New York-born and raised and Los Angeles-based artist has released a series of singles including “have a nice life,” “Kids In Love,” “Miss World” and the pop-punk revenge single “Never Date A Gemini.” Last year, Michelle marked her 30th birthday with the anthemic “It’s My Birthday (RIP To Me)” with rising hip-hop/punk rock artist SK8 and in-demand drum talent Tosh The Drummer (Jxdn, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X), whose drumming also appears on “Never Date A Gemini” and “Pulling Me Under.”

Watch the funeral-themed official music video for “It’s My Birthday (RIP To Me).” Jordan Michelle’s original music has amassed nearly 500K plays on Spotify and support from the likes of FLAUNT, Popdust, Sweety High, Ones To Watch, The Honey Pop, Beyond The Stage Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and more.

In addition to her music career, Jordan Michelle also founded a skincare and beauty line in 2021 called by Jordan Michelle. The music themed brand encourages having all the tools to fully express your truest self while living your best rockstar lifestyle.  

Photo credit: Kyle Goldberg



