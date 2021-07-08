Jordan Lehning Gets Trapped In An Eternal Party House In Trippy 'Drunk Dreaming' Music Video

Today, Jordan Lehning shares a transportive new single "Drunk Dreaming" off his forthcoming album Three Colored Wall (out August 6 via Tone Tree). Featuring a galloping beat and cheerful whistling that contrast with the dark undercurrent of the song's lyrics, "Drunk Dreaming" is accompanied by a music video set in a strange, eternal party house that feeds on the mistakes of youth. The video was directed by celebrated filmmakers The Duensing Brothers and featured this morning via Backseat Mafia, who said "As is the case with all of Lehning's songs, its beautifully crafted, with fruits picked sparingly from Americana, Synthpop and indie folk trees, but brought together with lovely melodies and hooks."

"'Drunk Dreaming' is a cautionary fairy tale that warns us against dwelling too long on things no longer attainable," explains Lehning. "I pitched a loose video concept to my lifelong friends and collaborators, The Duensings, who responded with their version of the idea and quickly and skillfully they shaped it into reality. It stars Sari Hoke, who worked out the choreography with The Duensings on the spot. They beautifully matched the kineticism of the music and made something I'm very proud of."

"Narrative film has an outsized influence on our music video work and we always set forth to create a world apart," explains Andy Duensing. "We were referencing everything from contemporary dance icons like Martha Graham and Merce Cunningham to the 2018 version of Suspiria, as well as Cartoon Network's Adventure Time and The Wolf of Wall Street sequence where Leonardo Decaprio is so messed up on expired barbiturates he has to crawl to his car and opens the door with his foot. Fantasy. Debauchery. Excess. Dance."

Examining death and loss from three time frames - past, present and future - Three Colored Wall is Jordan Lehning's most intimate and thought-provoking release to date. Though he draws on his own personal experience, Lehning assembled the album like a book of short stories told from the perspective of different characters. The eclectic palette of analog and electronic sounds compliments his ever-shifting vocal delivery, which swings from jaunty pop charm one moment to moody apprehension the next. Lehning has released two previous singles, the effervescent "No Memories Barred" and the hypnotic debut track "Static," which was praised by Atwood Magazine, who said "A soothing and haunting hypnosis, the enchanting 'Static' offers a rich release of tension as Lehning poetically pieces apart the pain of life and the fear of accepting death."

Jordan Lehning is the son of legendary country music producer Kyle Lehning (Randy Travis, George Jones, Waylon Jennings), and a celebrated producer and composer in his own right. He has worked with Rodney Crowell, Andrew Combs and Caitlin Rose, in addition to writing and tracking string arrangements for Kacey Musgraves, Burt Bacharach, Brett Eldridge, Leon Bridges and countless more. As an artist, he developed an early passion for classical and experimental music and has released three previous solo efforts. His acclaimed 2020 album Little Idols was hailed by NPR's All Songs Considered, with Ann Powers calling it "rich and inventive" and Robin Hilton declaring "Every time I hear a record like this, an angel gets its wings. It's just so perfect."

Photo Credit: Zac Farro