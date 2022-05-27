Jordan Davis Releases New Single 'What My World Spins Around'

Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis has released his brand-new single "What My World Spins Around," out everywhere now. The track will hit country radio airwaves with an official add date of June 6.

"What My World Spins Around" is penned by Davis alongside Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the up-tempo track is paired with heartfelt lyrics, "I finally get it now when they say you know, you know" and "Watching you watch the sun going down, That's what my world spins around."

"This song is a reflection of me writing what I know from the place I am in my life, and letting that drive the music," shares Davis. "It's already been a fun one to play live and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

"What My World Spins Around" is the first look at new music for Davis, following his Platinum-certified single "Buy Dirt" (feat. Luke Bryan). Topping the Country radio airplay charts for two weeks and amassing more than 524 MILLION global streams, Davis delivered high-profile performances of the song on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Buy Dirt" tallied multiple awards nominations as a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards. Read the story behind "Buy Dirt" here.

After wrapping his headline BUY DIRT TOUR with sold out shows across the country, Davis is on the road now with Brooks & Dunn for the REBOOT Tour 2022. He will take the stage at major festivals throughout the summer, and headline two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time. Kicking off this fall, Davis will join Luke Combs as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour through December. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jordandavisofficial.com/tour.

Listen to the new single here: