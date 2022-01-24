Jordan Davis' 'Buy Dirt' Hits #1 on Country Radio

MCA Nashville's, Jordan Davis, earned his fourth No. 1 at country radio today with his hit single, "Buy Dirt." Featuring country superstar, Luke Bryan, the Platinum-certified song topped both the Billboard and Mediabase country airplay charts this week. An international success as well, "Buy Dirt" continues its multi-week No. 1 run at country radio in Canada (three weeks) and Australia (two weeks).

"This is the most special song I have released," says Davis. "From writing it with my brother and two of my best friends, to having Luke want to be a part of it...it's going to be hard to top. To me this song is about faith, family, and friends. It's a reminder to myself to always keep those top priority and in that order. It has been awesome to see so many people connect with that message."

Amassing more than 250 million streams worldwide, the massive song has been inside the Top 200 country streaming chart all 33 weeks since release and inside the Top 5 for 15 weeks. "Buy Dirt" has spent 24 consecutive weeks on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 chart.

The talented Louisiana native made his debut on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of "Buy Dirt" earlier this month. Additionally, Davis released an alternate version and a solo version of the hit song this past Friday.

Davis announced the second leg of his headlining Buy Dirt Tour, with special guest Tenille Arts, plus a stop at the famed Ryman Auditorium. The show will mark Davis' first time headlining the historic Nashville venue. Tickets for both the Buy Dirt Tour and the Ryman date go on sale 1/28 and are available here.

MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis has been named an "Artist to Watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff, and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012.

In 2018, Davis released his Gold-certified debut album, Home State, which features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me." In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's Most Heard New Artist of 2018.

Davis has since accumulated over 2 billion streams worldwide. The hitmaker released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels titled, "Cool Anymore." In May 2021, Davis released his new eight song EP, Buy Dirt. Davis co-wrote every song on the EP except for the John Prine inspired "Blow Up Your TV," who Davis cites as one of his most important influences on his life and music. Davis has previously toured with the likes of Kane Brown, Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion.

Tour Dates

4/8/22 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando^

4/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eas tern

4/15/22 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

4/16/22 - Richmond, VA - The National

4/22/22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

4/27/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre+

5/5/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

5/6/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

5/12/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

5/13/22 - Baltimore, MD - Power Plant Live

5/14/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

9/27/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

*Support from Seaforth

^Support from Hailey Whitters

+Support TBA