Joni Mitchell Music Back on Spotify After Pulling Over Joe Rogan Deal

Joni Mitchell's music has returned to Spotify.

Just over two years after she pulled her catalogue off the streaming platform, the music has quietly returned. In February 2022, Mitchell announced that she was joining Neil Young in pulling their music over Spotify's deal with Joe Rogan.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," she wrote on her website.

Young has now decided that since both Apple and Amazon Music are "serving the same disinformation" that made them turn away from Spotify, he is adding his catalogue back. Mitchell has now followed suit.

Spotify users can now once again stream Mitchell's music, which includes "Both Sides Now," "River," "Case of You," and more.

Mitchell is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter and painter. Drawing from folk, pop, rock, classical, and jazz, Mitchell's songs often reflect on social and philosophical ideals as well as her feelings about romance, womanhood, disillusionment and joy.