Jonas Brothers Announce New Single LISTEN WHEN SAD

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Jonas Brothers gave fans a first taste of their next single 'Listen When Sad,' arriving Friday, August 28, with its live debut at the first of three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden for The Burning Up Tour All Over Again. The single can be pre-saved here.

Electric and nostalgic in equal measure, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas tore through the songs that defined the Burning Up era for a crowd that screamed every word. The show kicked off with a dedicated 'Burning Up' set, opening up with 'That's Just The Way We Roll' and revisiting hits like 'Burnin' Up,' 'S.O.S.,' and 'Lovebug' before transitioning into a celebration of the Jonas Brothers' 20-year career with fan favorites spanning every era, including 'Love Me To Heaven,' 'Sucker,' and 'Only Human.' (Full setlist below.)

The new single reflects a deliberate return to the sound that started it all. On their last tour, the brothers noticed the earliest songs drew the loudest, most emotional response of each night, inspiring them to get back to basics. For 'Listen When Sad,' they reconnected with John Fields, the original producer of 'Burnin' Up,' along with many of the musicians and engineers behind the band's earliest records, reuniting the collaborators who helped shape their original sound.

'There's something special about going back to one of the most pivotal eras in our musical journey. Our brand new single 'Listen When Sad' reunites us with longtime producer John Fields in the studio for the first time since 2009; channeling the emo and alternative influences we grew up on,' said Jonas Brothers. 'To us, it feels like a piece of our heritage channeled through who we are today, and we couldn't be more excited for you to hear it.'

The single arrives as the celebration goes national. Following an overwhelming response to their sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, Jonas Brothers are expanding The Burning Up Tour All Over Again into a 45-city North American tour. Each night brings the Burning Up era back to the stage in full, followed by a set of the hits that have carried the band through the past twenty years.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Friday, September 25 at TD Garden in Boston, MA, making stops in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more before wrapping Monday, December 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, and All Time Low will join the Jonas Brothers as special guests on select dates.

Tickets are now available to the general public beginning Friday, August 21 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Burnin' Up VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, pre-show merch shopping & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' Setlist

1. That's Just The Way We Roll

2. Shelf

3. Hold On

4. BB Good

5. Goodnight and Goodbye

6. Video Girl

7. Gotta Find You

8. A Little Bit Longer

9. Still In Love With You

10. Tonight

11. Year 3000

12. Pushin' Me Away

13. Hello Beautiful

14. Lovebug

15. Can't Have You

16. Play My Music

17. When You Look Me In The Eyes

18. S.O.S.

19. Burnin' Up

20. Backwards

21. Love Me To Heaven

22. Waffle House

23. Cake By The Ocean

24. Jealous

25. Changing

26. Cool (Fan Request)

27. Listen When Sad

28. Only Human

29. What A Man Gotta Do

30. Leave Before You Love Me

31. Sucker

32. Burnin' Up (with Big Rob)

The Burning Up Tour All Over Again Dates

Fri, Aug 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

Sat, Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

Fri, Sep 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*^

Sat, Sep 26 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena^

Mon, Sep 28 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

Wed, Sep 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena^

Thu, Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center^

Fri, Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena*^

Mon, Oct 5 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center*^

Tue, Oct 6 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center*^

Thu, Oct 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*^

Fri, Oct 9 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC*^

Sun, Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena*^

Tue, Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center*^

Thu, Oct 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*^

Fri, Oct 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*^

Sat, Oct 17 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center*^

Mon, Oct 19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena*^

Tue, Oct 20 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*^

Thu, Oct 22 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena*^

Sun, Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*^

Mon, Oct 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena*^

Sun, Nov 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*^

Mon, Nov 2 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena*^

Tue, Nov 3 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+^

Thu, Nov 5 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+^

Mon, Nov 9 - Oklahoma, OK - Paycom Center+^

Tue, Nov 10 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center+^

Fri, Nov 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+^

Sat, Nov 14 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center+^

Tue, Nov 17 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena*^

Wed, Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl#*^

Sat, Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*^

Sun, Nov 22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*^

Fri, Nov 27 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena*^

Sat, Nov 28 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Mon, Nov 30 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena*^

Wed, Dec 2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center*^

Sat, Dec 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*^

Mon, Dec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*^

Wed, Dec 9 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*^

Thu, Dec 10 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*^

Sat, Dec 12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*^

Tue, Dec 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*^

Sat, Dec 19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*^

Mon, Dec 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*^

Support Key: #All Time Low, *Magnus Ferrell, +Franklin Jonas, ^Deleasa

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they've recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash 'Sucker,' which minted them as 'the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,' exploded as the 'longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,' and received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.' Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the 'biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release' and housed the Double-Platinum 'Only Human' and Platinum 'Cool.' The band supported the album with the worldwide 'Happiness Begins Tour'—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures.

In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records and produced by Jon Bellion. In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off 'The Tour' with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium. 'The Tour' included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.

2025 marked a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. They hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey's American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what became an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their latest album, Greetings from Your Hometown, and their highly anticipated 'JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown' Tour. Rounding out the year, the brothers were honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre and were formally inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They also starred in the holiday film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Disney+. In May 2026, the brothers announced their new podcast 'Hey Jonas!' where they serve as co-hosts with episodes dropping weekly. Most recently, Jonas Brothers were inducted as Disney Legends at D23, one of The Walt Disney Company's highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film, and television across generations of fans and are hitting the road with 'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' this fall.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation



Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

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