Jonas Brothers Release New Single LISTEN WHEN SAD

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Jonas Brothers today released their new single 'Listen When Sad,' out now. The track arrives one week after Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas gave fans its live debut at the first of three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden for The Burning Up Tour All Over Again.

'Listen When Sad' reflects a deliberate return to the sound that started it all. Following last year's successful 'JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour,' the brothers noticed their earliest songs drew the loudest, most emotional responses of each night, inspiring them to get back to the basics. For the new single, they reconnected with John Fields, the original producer of 'Burnin' Up,' for the first time since 2009, along with many of the musicians and engineers behind the band's earliest records, reuniting the collaborators who helped shape their original sound.

'We debuted this song last weekend at Madison Square Garden, and it felt fitting since those shows were a homecoming in so many ways, and that's how this song feels for us too,' said Jonas Brothers. ''Listen When Sad' was influenced by so many of the emo and alternative bands we grew up idolizing. This song feels like a little piece of where we came from, but made for where we are now. We hope you love it as much as we do.'

The release caps a landmark month for the band. Just last week, Jonas Brothers played three sold-out back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden, launching The Burning Up Tour All Over Again with rave reviews. Each night opened with a dedicated 'Burning Up' set, kicking off with 'That's Just The Way We Roll' and revisiting hits like 'Burnin' Up,' 'S.O.S.,' and 'Lovebug,' before transitioning into a celebration of the band's 20-year career with fan favorites spanning every era, including 'Love Me To Heaven,' 'Sucker,' and 'Only Human.'

Now the celebration goes national as they expand The Burning Up Tour All Over Again into a 45-city North American tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour continues Friday, September 25 at TD Garden in Boston, MA, making stops in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more before wrapping Monday, December 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, and All Time Low will join the Jonas Brothers as special guests on select dates.

In addition to the tour, earlier this month, Camp Rock 3 premiered on Disney Channel before making its streaming debut on Disney+, arriving nearly two decades after the original film debuted. On August 16, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas were inducted as Disney Legends, one of The Walt Disney Company's highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film, and television across generations of fans.

The Burning Up Tour All Over Again Dates:

Fri, Sep 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*^

Sat, Sep 26 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena^

Mon, Sep 28 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

Wed, Sep 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena^

Thu, Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center^

Fri, Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena*^

Mon, Oct 5 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center*^

Tue, Oct 6 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center*^

Thu, Oct 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*^

Fri, Oct 9 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC*^

Sun, Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena*^

Tue, Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center*^

Thu, Oct 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*^

Fri, Oct 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*^

Sat, Oct 17 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center*^

Mon, Oct 19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena*^

Tue, Oct 20 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*^

Thu, Oct 22 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena*^

Sun, Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*^

Mon, Oct 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena*^

Sun, Nov 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*^

Mon, Nov 2 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena*^

Tue, Nov 3 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+^

Thu, Nov 5 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+^

Mon, Nov 9 - Oklahoma, OK - Paycom Center+^

Tue, Nov 10 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center+^

Fri, Nov 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+^

Sat, Nov 14 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center+^

Tue, Nov 17 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena*^

Wed, Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl#*^

Thu, Nov 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl#*^ - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

Sat, Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*^

Sun, Nov 22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*^

Fri, Nov 27 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena*^

Sat, Nov 28 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Mon, Nov 30 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena*^

Wed, Dec 2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center*^

Sat, Dec 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*+

Mon, Dec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*^

Wed, Dec 9 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*^

Thu, Dec 10 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*^

Sat, Dec 12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*^

Tue, Dec 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*^

Sat, Dec 19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*^

Mon, Dec 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*^

Tue, Dec 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*^ - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

Support Key: #All Time Low, *Magnus Ferrell, +Franklin Jonas, ^Deleasa

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they've recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash 'Sucker,' which minted them as 'the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,' exploded as the 'longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,' and received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.' Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the 'biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release' and housed the Double-Platinum 'Only Human' and Platinum 'Cool.' The band supported the album with the worldwide 'Happiness Begins Tour'—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures.

In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records and produced by Jon Bellion. In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off 'The Tour' with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium. 'The Tour' included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marked a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. They hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey's American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what became an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their latest album, Greetings from Your Hometown, and their highly anticipated 'JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown' Tour. Rounding out the year, the brothers were honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre and were formally inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They also starred in the holiday film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Disney+. In May 2026, the brothers announced their new podcast 'Hey Jonas!' where they serve as co-hosts with episodes dropping weekly. Most recently, Jonas Brothers were inducted as Disney Legends, one of The Walt Disney Company's highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film, and television across generations of fans and are hitting the road with 'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' this fall.

Photo Credit: Pamela Littky



Photo Credit: Pamela Littky

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