Jon Vinyl Announces New EP 'Palisade'

The new EP is coming October 14, 2022.

Sep. 19, 2022  

JUNO-nominated, singer-songwriter, Jon Vinyl has announced his upcoming aptly-titled project, Palisade, coming October 14, 2022 via Vinyl Recordings Inc.

In the run-up to the release, Vinyl dropped a brand new track, "FTU," providing yet again he is an unstoppable force in today's era of R&B. Palisade picks up where Jon's previous project Lost In You left off - a highly emotive and relatable release that has the potential to turn into the soundtrack of listeners' lives.

Displaying a more mature, reflective and personal side of Vinyl's songwriting, Palisade takes listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions with his most introspective lyrics to-date. The term Palisade serves as a metaphor for Vinyl's relationship with his artistry. Over the years, Vinyl's sole intent has been to protect his music - from negative energy, distractions, and anything misaligned with his path - allowing him to focus intently on his craft and hone it to its full potential. Mental solitude is key to unlocking artistic potential and converting that reflection/focus into relatable, emotive music.

"Palisade is a curated soundtrack of my thoughts and emotions," says Vinyl. "A lot of people aren't comfortable confronting their feelings. When they're upset, they lash out. When they're happy, the whole world sees it on the gram. There's almost this subconscious friction between what one feels versus how they choose to act on those feelings.

This project really allowed me to regain internal awareness and ride the wave of emotions, rather than letting them control me. And I take those experiences straight to pen and paper. It all came to life in the most perfect way possible through Palisade. At its core, this EP was made for people who feel."

Jon Vinyl is a JUNO-nominated, 24 year-old artist from Toronto, Ontario whose keen sense of emotion has given his listeners the ability to tap into their nostalgic moments of love through a sound that has an air of sophistication and vulnerability. Production of strummed guitar chords and waving synths fall into a soft spot between R&B and Soul, which lay the perfect framework for Vinyl's open and honest accounts of his own run-ins with love.

His work has garnered the attention of OVO Radio, along with the upper echelon of the industry like Billboard, Noisey, BBC 1Xtra, MTV, and Ebro Darden of Beats1 and Apple Music. With a debut album on the horizon, Jon's ability to translate his personal emotions into a widespread commonality amongst his listeners will unequivocally scale into even more impactful song writing.

