Jon Snodgrass Announces Tour Dates And Limited Edition 7'

Rock & Roll singer-songwriter JON SNODGRASS will be trekking around North America on his very own headline tour An Evening of Rock & Roll with Jon Snodgrass & His Buddies with his backing band consisting of Sam Bolle (Dick Dale, Agent Orange, FEAR, Davie Allan) and Mikey Erg (Worriers, Star fing Hipsters, The Ergs!) as well as Chuck Robertson (The Mad Caddies). He'll be covering ground in California during September and making his way down to FEST 19 in October (dates below). Advance tickets are now on sale via Snodgrass' website.

In addition, Stay Free Recordings has announced a forthcoming limited edition 7" release with Jon Snodgrass Music & His Buddies. It features two new and unreleased tracks which will be limited to 200 copies. Preorder will be kicking off on August 18th at 10am PST via Stay Free Recordings' website. More details and surprises to come!

Snodgrass is a man of collaborations and Tace doesn't fall short. Special guest vocalists include John Moreland, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Joey Cape (Lagwagon, Bad Astronaut), Stephen Egerton (Descendents, ALL), Stacey Dee (Bad Cop/Bad Cop), and Derek Zanetti (The Homeless Gospel Choir). From premeditated murder ("Don't Break Her Heart") to drunk guilt ("Footage") to growing apart ("BoyzIIMen") to being ripped off ("Bad New Lands") to having many talents ("Renaissance Man") - Tace sums up the past few years of Snodgrass' life in a rock and roll storytelling manner.

The album received quite a bit of critical acclaim. New Noise Magazine declared, "his best effort yet." American Songwriter proclaimed, "soulful rock and Americana." Glide Magazine asserted, "big crashing guitars and drums with just the right amount of grit." The Punk Site added, "pure rock 'n' roll."

Jon Snodgrass is a founding member of Armchair Martian, Drag The River, and supergroup Scorpios. In addition, he has made records with Frank Turner, Cory Branan, Joey Cape, and is a senior class alum of The Revival Tour. Also, he has toured all over the world with Flogging Molly, Frank Turner, Justin Townes Earle, Chuck Ragan, Cory Branan, Austin Lucas, Lenny Lashley, Joey Cape, Tony Sly, Northcote, Chris Wollard & The Ship Thieves, and Mike Herrera.