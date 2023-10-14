Jon Redfern's New Album 'WU WEI' Releases Tomorrow

Jon Redfern's 'Wu Wei' album is set to release tomorrow on all major streaming platforms.

This marks his return to the music industry after a 15-year hiatus. Jon's debut album, "May Be Some Time," was a success in 2008, receiving extensive airplay across BBC radio stations.

'Wu Wei' gets its name from a taoist concept all about the power of surrendering to the natural flow of the universe, and it is the expression of a reinvented Jon, with new musical and spiritual baggage. Each single in the album comes with a unique animation, generated with the help of A.I by Jon himself. This innovative approach adds an immersive element to the music and invites the audience into the dreamlike experiences that emanate from Jon's creative insight.

With the release on all major streaming platforms, fans can now enjoy Jon's unique blend of folk, progressive rock, and jazz influences with profound real life wisdom in a retro-futuristic ambience