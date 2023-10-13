Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release New Collaboration 'Cowboys and Plowboys'

ACM and CMA Award-winning artist Jon Pardi and Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan today released their new collaboration, “Cowboys and Plowboys.” Written by Rhett Akins, Jacob Rice and Cole Taylor, “Cowboys and Plowboys” was initially teased by both Pardi and Bryan online this week, and is out everywhere now. The newest single from Pardi premiered on country radio today, with an official impact date of Monday, October 16th.

“I’ve always looked up to Luke as a songwriter and an artist, and he’s a great friend. We’ve been on tour together and he’s been someone that has inspired me along the way and always had my back. We’ve been excited to put this song out for a long time, and I can’t wait for people to hear it,” said Jon.

“When the writers sent this song I couldn’t stop listening to it and I’m so glad it worked out for Pardi to be the one I got to sing it with,” said Luke. “He is one of the most genuine artists I know. What you see is truly what you get and I respect what he continues to build.”

The single marks the first new music from singer/songwriter/producer Pardi since his latest critically-acclaimed album, Mr. Saturday Night. Pardi recently kicked off the North American leg of the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour in Knoxville, TN, and will next head to Brookings, SD, Omaha, NE, and St. Louis, MO starting October 19th.

After being invited by Country legend Alan Jackson in a surprise moment on stage during Stagecoach, Pardi is set to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on October 24th as the first native Californian to ever do so ahead of the release of his debut Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, on October 27th.

Named a “hero in the making” (Variety), Pardi has earned six No. 1s on country radio to date and is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (MusicRow) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still wok on a mass scale” (Variety).

On November 8, Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will return to host “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” to be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (8:00-11:00 PM/EST) on ABC. And in 2024, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return as celebrity judges for their seventh season on ABC’s American Idol.

About Jon Pardi

Since first hitting the country landscape, Jon Pardi has long since separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it.

“Jon Pardi cut a path through modern country’s embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM” (The New York Times) with “an emboldened work… a distilling of his sound into a more potent form that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition's modern era” (NPR).

With his “state-of-the-art blend of traditional instrumentation and progressive grooves that point to country's future” (Rolling Stone), Pardi is “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang” (People). “Even when he’s singing sad songs, he wants people to have a good time” (Associated Press).

Featured by NPR, Paste, Billboard, The Tennessean and more, Pardi’s album Mr. Saturday Night proved Pardi has “blazed his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard), with Taste of Country noting, his “refusal to chase sets Mr. Saturday Night apart” and Nash News raving, Mr. Saturday Night “proves he might be the most successful at combining the old-school sound with today’s need for hooks.”

Mr. Saturday Night reunited the producing team of Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi- the same team behind the boards of his critically-acclaimed album, Heartache Medication. Pardi’s CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project.

Heartache Medication debuted among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and was named in 2019 Rolling Stone’s “Best Album of the Year” and by the Los Angeles Times as one of the (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year.”

Heartache Medication followed his breakthrough Platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the multi-platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.”

Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into Country music” (People). Currently on his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, Jon is set to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as an official Opry Member on October 24th ahead of his debut Christmas album release, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, on October 27th. His current radio single, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” with Luke Bryan, is available now here.

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 21.7 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 52 Million track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 83 Million units and 15.5M album certified units for a total of 98.5M. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of nearly 40 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events.

At Luke’s recent sold-out Bridgestone concert- his sixth consecutive- Billboard touted, the “key to his success as one of country music’s foremost ambassadors for more than a decade has been his long-perfected onstage blend of lovable goofball, sultry swagger and positive attitude.”

Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.

REMAINING JON PARDI 2023 MR. SATURDAY NIGHT WORLD TOUR DATES:

Thursday, October 19 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center*

Friday, October 20 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena*

Saturday, October 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena*

Thursday, October 26 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*

Friday, October 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre*

Saturday, October 28 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Thursday, November 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Friday, November 3 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center#

Saturday, November 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Thursday, November 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#

Friday, November 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre#

Saturday, November 18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center+

Thursday, November 30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena+

Friday, December 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Saturday, December 2 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Saturday, December 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena#

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | + Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | ~ Ella Langley Only Support

^ Not a Live Nation Date