Jon Glaser Releases New Comedy Album

And join Jon at his album release show & party in Brooklyn with Eugene Mirman, Jo Firestone, Tami Sagher, Steve Cirbus, and Ali Farahnakian.

Nov. 02, 2023

JON GLASER (Delocated, Parks and Rec, Girls) today releases his debut comedy album 'JON GLASER'S SOOTHING MEDITATIONS FOR THE SOLITARY DOG' on PGF Records.

The ideal companion for those unfortunate yet unavoidable times that dog owners must leave their beloved pets at home all alone, the album has been designed to help soften those unsettling times of uncertainty for all the anxious good boys and good girls out there. Glaser's album is the latest release in the PGF Records catalog which includes releases from Eugene Mirman, Bobcat Goldthwait, Maeve Higgins, and most recently, Derrick Brown's album of comedy & poetry.

Clocking in at a Grammy-submission-required-minimum 30 minutes of peaceful tranquility, 'Jon Glaser's Soothing Meditations for the Solitary Dog' is the perfect remedy for any dog owner that cares about the mental well-being of their sweet precious angel.

Available digitally and as a very special Pretty Good Friends Ultimate Canine Relaxation Spa Pack, which includes a digital download of 'Jon Glaser's Soothing Meditations for the Solitary Dog'; fleece dog leg-warmer sleeves; and an aromatherapy spray made with a custom blend of essential oils to help calm your anxious dog.

Stream/buy 'Jon Glaser's Soothing Meditations for the Solitary Dog':

And join Jon at his album release show & party in Brooklyn with Eugene Mirman, Jo Firestone, Tami Sagher, Steve Cirbus, and Ali Farahnakian. VIP ticket Includes early entry to the show, a digital download code for the album, and a dog-related goody bag. Presented by PGF Records.

JON GLASER ALBUM RELEASE SHOW & PARTY 

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2 
THE BELL HOUSE, BROOKLYN 
With: Jon Glaser, Eugene Mirman, Jo Firestone, Tami Sagher, Steve Cirbus, Ali Farahnakian 
Tix and info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jon-glaser-album-release-party-tickets-730734645997?aff=odwdwdspacecraft  

ABOUT JON GLASER 

Jon Glaser is an actor and writer who created, co-wrote and starred in the TV shows Delocated, Neon Joe Werewolf Hunter, and Jon Glaser Loves Gear. Most people recognize him as Councilman Jamm from Parks and Recreation and/or Laird from Girls.  He wrapped a four-month shoot in London this past winter as the coveted “goofy neighbor” on a new show for Amazon Frevee called Dinner with the Parents. 

He also created, wrote, directed and starred in a series of web shorts for Comedy Central called Tiny Hands.  An Emmy winning/multiple Emmy nominated TV writer, his credits include The Independent Spirit Awards hosted by Aubrey Plaza (Emmy win), Inside Amy Schumer, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Dana Carvey Show.

He has written several stories for The New York Times Magazine, and his writing has also appeared in ESPN The Magazine, Bicycling Magazine, The Onion A.V. Club, and on-line for New York magazine. His book, My Dead Dad Was in ZZ Top, was published by Harper Perennial, and he wrote and directed the music video for Bob Mould's “Star Machine.”



