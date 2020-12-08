Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 8, 2020  

Join Big Bad Voodoo Daddy For A Swingin' Good Time!

After 26 years, 11 records and 3,000+ live shows, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues to fuse classic American jazz, swing and Dixieland with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.

Since their formation in Ventura, California in the early 90s, the band's music has appeared in major films and TV shows-including "Swingers," "Despicable Me," "So You Think You Can Dance," the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world, while their unique and spirited "Wild and Swingin' Holiday Party" has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event

Friday, December 11th, 2020 8:00 PM
Tickets are priced per pod. (Not per person.) General Admission: $80 - $150 Premium: $250 VIP: $400. Buy Tickets.


