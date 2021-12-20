Johnossi Release New Single 'A Passenger'

Rock duo Johnossi have released two singles this fall. Now they are back again releasing single 'A Passenger' ahead of their forthcoming seventh album 'Mad Gone Wild' (11th Feb, '22); a pulse-pounding psychodrama and intimate portrait of a man slipping into insanity. European tour start immediately after.

The Swedish rockers have during fall released singles 'Something = Nothing' and 'Koala Before The Storm', they today release single 'A Passenger'. Johnossi says about the track:

"An attempt to describe the feeling of being disconnected from our own life. Sometimes we merely feel like a passenger, a witness, watching the driver of our life from the side. We are not the one in control, someone else is pullling the strings here. Who? A shadow personality? Fate? This is no such thing as free will but where does the guidance come from?"

Johnossi have also announce the forthcoming release of their seventh album 'Mad Gone Wild' (11th Feb, '22). Being described as a pulse-pounding psychodrama and intimate portrait of a man slipping into insanity. For guitarist/vocalist John Engelbert and drummer Ossi Bonde, the making of the album involved tapping into their own interior lives while pushing into the furthest reaches of their imagination; "We wanted to explore the dangers of living in your head too much, and ask questions like: 'Is there an exact point where you go from sane to insane? What is that point? And aren't we all insane in one way or another?'"

The single and full album is produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt, (The Hives, Viagra Boys, Refused).

Due to covid situation Johnossi had to re-schedule some planned German December shows and the full European tour (incl some re-scheduled shows) will now start right after album release.

Singer/guitarist John Engelbert and drummer Ossi Bonde formed Johnossi in their native Stockholm, Sweden, in 2004. After only three shows they landed their first record deal and with the release of their self titled debut album they instantly became one of the most influential contemporary acts in Sweden, winning a Swedish Grammy Award and a huge fanbase with their explosive live shows.

Touring still is and has always been the pounding heart of Johnossi. They have spent endless time through the years on the road and on the biggest festival stages around the world. Their devastating sonic armada has ignited stage after stage with Ossi's ferocious drumming and John's stunning guitar work and vocals leaving audiences in disbelief that such a powerful show can come from just two musicians. They have now added a keyboard player on stage being a trio only on tour.

As mentioned above Johnossi have toured extensively through out their career mainly in Scandinavia / Europe but also in the US and Japan, both headlining and as support to other acts like The Hives, Green Day, Lykke Li and The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

Tour Dates

19/2 Leipzig, Felsenkeller

20/2 Munich, Muffathalle

22/2 Dresden, Reithalle

23/2 Warszaw, Proxima

24/2 Vienna, Flex

26/2 Rubigen, Mühle Hunziken

27/2 Zürich, Dynamo

28/2 Nürnberg, Hirsch

1/3 Bremen, Schlachthof

3/3 Cologne, Live Music Hall

4/3 Berlin, Columbiahalle

5/3 Hamburg, Fabrik

