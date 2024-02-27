Johnel Introduces Nnamani Music Publishing Group

The CEO and founder of Nnamani Music Publishing Group (NMG) is Nnamani Chimaobi John, better known by his stage name Johnel NG. Originally intended to serve as a platform for independent African and worldwide rights holders, the Nigerian label and brand offers A&R, marketing, sync licensing, and publishing services.

When Johnel started Nnamani Music Group in 2023 with nothing at all, he didn't exactly have a grand strategy. It was introduced in 2024 under ONErpm Distribution and was co-founded by his sister, Nnamani Grace Odinakachukwu.

As per Johnel, NMG's objective is to recognize and provide deeper levels of support and investment to the most promising independent artists and labels, both in Africa and outside.

A specialized team will handle artist accounts and design marketing campaigns for their releases, and successful applicants will receive free distribution to all DSPs both locally and internationally. NMG's initial operating system was created with the African market in mind, focusing on mobile devices.

Being an independent musician, he was one of the first artists signed to Nnamani Music Publishings. Prior to founding Nnamani Music Group, Johnel amassed over 100,000 streams globally through ONErpm distribution.

As African music spreads throughout the globe, "NNAMANI MUSIC GROUP WILL BE IN THE LEAD IN FINDING NEW ARTISTS AND FUTURE GLOBAL STARS."