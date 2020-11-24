John Prine's 'I Remember Everything' Nominated for Two GRAMMY Awards

John Prine's last recorded song and first #1 single, "I Remember Everything," is nominated in two categories at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards: Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. The live awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, January 31 at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CBS.

Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, the song was recorded last year in Prine's living room with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson. Watch the recording below.

Regarded as one of the English language's premier phrase-turners, Prine is a two-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a six-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

View More Music Stories Related Articles